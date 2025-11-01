Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe to remove name of gang-rape accused, arrested in Lucknow, WATCH

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) after he was caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from a rape accused. ASI Dhananjay Singh was caught on cam, when he was demanding Rs 2 lakh from a gang rape accused Prateek Gupta.

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) after he was caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from a rape accused. ASI Dhananjay Singh was caught on cam, when he was demanding Rs 2 lakh from a gang rape accused Prateek Gupta, assuring him of preparing 'favourable' final report to help his release. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Who is Sub-Inspector Dhananjay Singh?

Dhananjay Singh was posted at the paper Mill colony under Mahanagar Police station. He is a resident of resident of Neetapuri Colony. He is now arrested, after he demanded bribe from a rape accused. He is now booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was the accused Prateek Gupta that reached out to ACO, making allegations of corruption on sub-inspector Dhananjay Singh. He wrote a written complaint alleging that officer initially demanded Rs 50 lakhs to help remove his name from the FIR, but later agreed to Rs 2 lakh. However, Prateek, who runs the British School of Language in Lucknow, informed ACO, then they planned a trap to catch him red-handed.

ACO's Inspector Vinod Kumar conducted a confidential verification, which confirmed that Dhananjay Singh was demanding bribe. ACO also collected the audio evidences of the conversation. The trap team was formed in Lucknow, where two government witnesses from the Public Work department, Dheeraj Kumar Srivastava and Saurabh Singh, joined the operations. On October 29, the trap team met Prateek at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomtinagar, they gave him Rs 2 lakh cash. The notes, consisting of 400 Rs 500 notes, with phenolphthalein powder to mark them for forensic testing.

Around 7:30 pm, the team reached the Paper Mill Colony outpost. Later, Dhananjay arrived at the police station, and Prateek Gupta and his associate Aamir entered with the cash. As they met, Dhananjay was sitting at his desk while Prateek handed him Rs 500 notes bundle. The officer then asked them to keep the bribe money inside the file. Momenta after the ACO officers stormed inside the room, and caught him accepting the bribe. This whole sequence was caught in a video, which is now viral. The team recovered the money and conducted a sodium carbonate test on Dhananjay, where his hands turned pink,confirming his contact with the treated notes.