FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant: Check how to buy, features and more

Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe to remove name of gang-rape accused, arrested in Lucknow, WATCH

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Hobart live on TV, online?

New parents Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha find new 'helpful friend' in baby duites at 12.32 am, it is...

Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'

Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted

Centre to launch 4 Vande Bharat trains soon: Check routes, features and more

Viral video: Internet applauds Indore professor’s effortless moonwalk on stage, WATCH

Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained

India’s CMS-03 Satellite: New eyes and ears for the Indian Navy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant: Check how to buy, features and more

Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant

Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe to remove name of gang-rape accused, arrested in Lucknow, WATCH

Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe...

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Hobart live on TV, online?

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe to remove name of gang-rape accused, arrested in Lucknow, WATCH

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) after he was caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from a rape accused. ASI Dhananjay Singh was caught on cam, when he was demanding Rs 2 lakh from a gang rape accused Prateek Gupta.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 06:18 PM IST

Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe to remove name of gang-rape accused, arrested in Lucknow, WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) after he was caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from a rape accused. ASI Dhananjay Singh was caught on cam, when he was demanding Rs 2 lakh from a gang rape accused Prateek Gupta, assuring him of preparing 'favourable' final report to help his release. The video has now gone viral on social media. 

Who is Sub-Inspector Dhananjay Singh?

Dhananjay Singh was posted at the paper Mill colony under Mahanagar Police station. He is a resident of resident of Neetapuri Colony. He is now arrested, after he demanded bribe from a rape accused. He is now booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was the accused Prateek Gupta that reached out to ACO, making allegations of corruption on sub-inspector Dhananjay Singh. He wrote a written complaint alleging that officer initially demanded Rs 50 lakhs to help remove his name from the FIR, but later agreed to Rs 2 lakh. However, Prateek,  who runs the British School of Language in Lucknow, informed ACO, then they planned a trap to catch him red-handed. 

WATCH

ACO's Inspector Vinod Kumar conducted a confidential verification, which confirmed that Dhananjay Singh was  demanding bribe. ACO also collected the audio evidences of the conversation. The trap team was formed in Lucknow, where two government witnesses from the Public Work department, Dheeraj Kumar Srivastava and Saurabh Singh, joined the operations. On October 29, the trap team met Prateek at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomtinagar, they gave him Rs 2 lakh cash. The notes, consisting of 400 Rs 500 notes, with phenolphthalein powder to mark them for forensic testing.

Around 7:30 pm, the team reached the  Paper Mill Colony outpost. Later, Dhananjay arrived at the police station, and  Prateek Gupta and his associate Aamir entered with the cash. As they met, Dhananjay was sitting at his desk while Prateek handed him Rs 500 notes bundle. The officer then asked them to keep the bribe money inside the file. Momenta after the ACO officers stormed inside the room, and caught him accepting the bribe. This whole sequence was caught in a video, which is now viral. The team recovered the money and conducted a sodium carbonate test on Dhananjay, where his hands turned pink,confirming his contact with the treated notes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant: Check how to buy, features and more
Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant
Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe to remove name of gang-rape accused, arrested in Lucknow, WATCH
Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe...
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Hobart live on TV, online?
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia
New parents Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha find new 'helpful friend' in baby duites at 12.32 am, it is...
Parineeti, Raghav Chadha find new 'helpful friend' in baby duties, it is..
Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'
Aanand on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE