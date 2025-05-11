Pertinent to note that a key face behind the ceasefire understanding between the two countries is India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Rajiv Ghai. Pakistan's DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday noon, urging New Delhi to halt the escalations.

After days of standoff alongside the border in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan finally reached out to India, seeking a ceasefire. The two neighbours agreed to full and immediate ceasefire on the evening of May 10, i.e., Saturday.

As per media reports, General Rajiv Ghai played a crucial role in outlining strategies against Pakistan's intrusions following 'Operation Sindoor' - launched by the Indian armed forces in reponse to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Who is Rajiv Ghai?

In October 2024, Rajiv Ghai took charge as the DGMO at South Block-based Army Headquarters in Delhi. Prior to this, he also served as General Officer Commanding (GOC) at Srinagar-based Chinar corps. In India, the DGMO is a high-ranking army officer in charge of military planning and border operations.

Operation Sindoor

In one of the most significant military operations launched by India, nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) were razed to the ground. 'Operation Sindoor' was launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives.