Who is Devyani Rana? BJP leader and US-educated businesswoman wins Nagrota Assembly bypoll

Devyani Rana has emerged victorious in the by-election for Nagrota, an assembly seat which fell vacant after the passing of her father and prominent leader Devender Singh Rana. Her win has helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintain its stronghold on the key seat in Jammu and Kashmir. It has also helped the saffron party gain a new youth icon in Devyani Rana, who studied abroad and also manages her family businesses. Let us tell you more about her here.

Expressing gratitude after the win, Rana said: "Nagrota blessed Rana sahib, and today they have blessed me too." She added: "The BJP contests elections with the intention of winning and that the results in both Nagrota and Bihar reflect the party’s strong position."