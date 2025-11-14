IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know
Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner
Kamini Kaushal was in love with Dilip Kumar, they were 'shattered' after their relationship ended, she married her brother-in-law: 'I couldn't dump...'
Who is Devyani Rana? BJP leader and US-educated businesswoman wins Nagrota Assembly bypoll
The Smart Way to Grow: Why Top iGaming Operators Choose Automation Over Chaos
Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav wins Raghopur after nail-biting contest
Fact check: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding card leaked? Here's what we know
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP's Ratnesh Kumar wins against Congress's Shashant Shekar in Patna Sahib in latest election
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is Bihar's poorest candidate winning or losing? Know here
INDIA
Devyani Rana has emerged victorious in the by-election for Nagrota, an assembly seat which fell vacant after the passing of her father and prominent leader Devender Singh Rana. Her win has helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintain its stronghold on the key seat in Jammu and Kashmir.
Devyani Rana has emerged victorious in the by-election for Nagrota, an assembly seat which fell vacant after the passing of her father and prominent leader Devender Singh Rana. Her win has helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintain its stronghold on the key seat in Jammu and Kashmir. It has also helped the saffron party gain a new youth icon in Devyani Rana, who studied abroad and also manages her family businesses. Let us tell you more about her here.
Expressing gratitude after the win, Rana said: "Nagrota blessed Rana sahib, and today they have blessed me too." She added: "The BJP contests elections with the intention of winning and that the results in both Nagrota and Bihar reflect the party’s strong position."