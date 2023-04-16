Who is Devender Singh alias Bunty Chor, Big Boss contestant who inspired Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! movie

Who is cSingh alias Bunty Chor, Big Boss contestant who inspired Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! movie (Photo: IANS)

The Delhi Police has nabbed infamous thief Devender Singh alias Bunty Chor from Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The 53-year-old was held in connection with two recent thefts in the national capital. He is known as a super thief as he is a master in theft. But who is he?

Devender Singh is an infamous thief who has been involved in over 500 cases. Over 250 of them were reported in Delhi alone. He briefly worked as a private detective with a firm in Vasant Vihar in Delhi. However, later he decided to try his hands at opening tricky locks. His exploits soon became the talk of the town.

Bunty gained fame after participating in the reality show 'Big Boss' in 2010. However, he was evicted after he misbehave with host Salman Khan. Not only this, the super thief also inspired the Bollywood movie 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' in which actor Abhay Deol depicted Bunty's role.

He was born and brought up in West Delhi’s Janakpuri. Bunty began stealing items at the age of 14 years in 1993. He had studied only till class 9. Because of his relatively newer ways of stealing items, Bunty got the nickname 'super thief'.

He has spent nearly 15 years in jail wherein he managed to escape from custody several times. He was arrested a dozen times and convicted in at least three cases. Now, it would be interesting to see how long the super thief remains in police custody this time.

His modus operandi

Bunty worked with such ease and dressed so smartly that he could walk into a 5-star hotel or a wedding party and walk out with someone else's laptop without being noticed, say officials.

In 2002, he broke into a businessman's house in Saket and stole several items, including a framed picture of the businessman's wife and daughter. He hung the photoframe at his apartment in Mayur Vihar and told visitors they were his 'family' to avoid suspicion.

Police say Bunty would often find a way to escape from their custody and his escapes were as interesting as his legendary stealing methods. When he was again arrested in Chandigarh, he escaped from police custody by stealing the scooter of a Sub-Inspector after taking him into confidence, according to a dossier prepared on him by the Delhi Police. Describing his personality, police officials said Bunty was a smooth operator and possessed great self-confidence to deceive even trained eyes.

(With inputs from PTI)