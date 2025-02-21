Zoya, 33, had been on the police radar for years but had always managed to evade arrest

Delhi Police have arrested Zoya Khan, the wife of gangster Hashim Baba, for possessing 270 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 1 crore. Zoya, 33, had been on the police radar for years but had always managed to evade arrest.

According to reports, Zoya played a key role in running Hashim Baba’s criminal empire while he was in jail. She was deeply involved in drug supply and extortion, similar to Haseena Parkar, the sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Despite multiple suspicions, the police had never found strong evidence against her—until now.

Zoya married Hashim Baba in 2017 after divorcing her first husband. The couple, who were once neighbours in North East Delhi, fell in love before she became a major figure in his gang. Hashim Baba himself faces multiple criminal charges, including murder, extortion, and arms smuggling.

Unlike traditional crime bosses, Zoya maintained a glamorous image. She attended high-profile events, flaunted luxury brands, and had a large social media following. However, behind the scenes, she was actively involved in gang operations, often using coded language to communicate with her husband in Tihar Jail. According to NDTV, police claim that she managed gang finances and maintained contact with criminals outside prison.

Zoya was arrested in the Welcome area of North East Delhi following a police intelligence operation. The heroin she was caught with was allegedly sourced from Muzaffarnagar for further distribution. Authorities also suspect her involvement in the Nadir Shah murder case, a gym owner shot dead in September 2024.

Crime runs in Zoya’s family. Her mother was jailed in 2024 for an alleged role in a sex trafficking ring, while her father was linked to drug supply networks.