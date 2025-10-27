FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Deepika Jha? DUSU Joint Secretary who slapped professor at Delhi's Ambedkar College

A disturbing incident unfolded at Delhi University's Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, where DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha allegedly slapped Professor Sujit Kumar, convenor of the college's disciplinary committee. The incident during a disciplinary meeting in the principal's office was caught on video, sparking widespread outrage from teachers and students alike. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

According to PTI reports, Professor Kumar was monitoring an oath-taking ceremony when the incident occurred, amidst tensions between student groups. Jha claimed she reacted impulsively after Kumar allegedly threatened and used abusive language towards her, accusing him of being under the influence of alcohol. Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has demanded an inquiry, stating, "Violence in any form is completely unacceptable in a democratic institution."  Teachers are urging swift and exemplary action against those involved, emphasising the need to maintain a safe and respectful academic environment.

Who is Deepika Jha?

Deepika Jha is the current Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and a member of the student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Hailing from Bihar, Jha won the 2025 DUSU election for the joint secretary position.  She reportedly won the post with 21,825 votes, defeating her rival from the National Students’ Union of India(NSUI). 

Jha graduated from Lakshmi Bai College and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Buddhist Studies at Delhi University. According to reports, as a student leader, she has been involved in social initiatives through the ABVP's "Students for Sewa" project. Her campaign focused on student issues, such as advocating for special university buses and metro concession passes.

Jha gained national media attention for the slapping incident. Talking about the incident, Jha said that she had come to the college to address complaints of "misbehaviour and physical assault" raised by students against Kumar. "His repeated threats, constant staring, and indecent remarks made it quite evident that the said professor, Sujit Kumar, had once again come to the college under the influence of alcohol. In that moment of distress and anger, I reacted impulsively, for which I sincerely express regret," Jha said, as per reports by PTI. 

