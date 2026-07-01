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Who is Deepak Gehlawat? IPS officer arrested in alleged Rs 3 crore bribery case; What we know so far?

The CBI has arrested IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat in connection with an alleged Rs 3 crore bribery case linked to its probe into a fake drug manufacturing racket, officials said on Wednesday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

Who is Deepak Gehlawat? IPS officer arrested in alleged Rs 3 crore bribery case; What we know so far?
CBI has arrested IPS officer Deepak Gehlawat in an alleged Rs 3 crore bribery case (ANI)
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The CBI has arrested IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat in connection with an alleged Rs 3 crore bribery case linked to its probe into a fake drug manufacturing racket, officials said on Wednesday.

Gahlawat, who was posted as a regional director in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at the time of the alleged offence, is accused of assuring a Puducherry-based businessman a favourable outcome in the CBI investigation by using his purported influence over agency officials in return for the bribe, they said.

The case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) trap operation conducted in June, during which Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector Pradeep Singh and an alleged middleman, Rajkumar, were arrested.

The agency had also registered an FIR against Singh, Rajkumar and businessman N Raja in the case.

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