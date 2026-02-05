Who is Deepak Chopra? What did Epstein Files reveal about AIIMS topper?

The Epstein Files has Deepak Chopra's emails with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein wherein Chopra asked Epstein to find him a "cute Israeli" in a 2017 email.

The newly released batch of Epstein Files mentions several prominent Indians, including wellness guru Deepak Chopra and filmmaker Mira Nair. It is being reported that Chopra met convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein multiple times, even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Who is Deepak Chopra?

Deepak Chopra is a prominent Indian-American author and world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Before becoming a central figure in meditation and holistic living, he was trained as a conventional physician in internal medicine and endocrinology. He completed his medical degree from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences before moving to the U.S. in the 1970s. He served as chief of staff at New England Memorial Hospital. In the 1980s, he met Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and became a spokesperson for the Transcendental Meditation movement. He later co-founded the Chopra Centre for Wellbeing in 1996.

He gained massive fame in the 1990s through frequent appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Currently, he promotes well-being through The Chopra Foundation and has recently explored the intersection of AI and spirituality, even launching his own "AI twin" wellness advisor.



What did the Epstein Files reveal about the AIIMS topper?



The Epstein Files has Deepak Chopra's emails with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein wherein Chopra asked Epstein to find him a "cute Israeli" in a 2017 email. Chopra stated the universe is a human construct, and "cute girls are aware when they make noises," adding, "God is a construct. Cute girls are real." Chopra asked if a sexual abuse lawsuit against Epstein was dropped after Epstein shared news of a withdrawn lawsuit involving Donald Trump, responding "Good" when confirmed.

How did Deepak Chopra react to the Epstein Files?



Chopra has apologised for the tone of his emails, stating he's "deeply saddened" by Epstein's victims and wasn't involved in any criminal conduct. Taking to X, Chopra stated: “I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms. I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity. Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone. I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time. My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors.”