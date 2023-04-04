Search icon
Who is Deepak Boxer, Delhi’s most wanted gangster? How Lawrence Bishnoi helped him flee India

Delhi Police made its first arrest abroad, and it was none other than the national capital’s most wanted gangster Deepak Boxer, who got nabbed from Mexico by a special team.

Delhi's most wanted gangster Deepak Boxer (Photo - Facebook)

Delhi Police conducted its first-ever successful operation overseas, by nabbing Delhi’s most wanted gangster Deepak Boxer, the notorious criminal who had been leading the infamous Gogi gang in the national capital for the last few years.

Deepak Boxer was arrested by the Delhi Police in Mexico, with the help of the American intelligence agency Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). A senior police officer told PTI that a Special Cell team is currently in Mexico and it has nabbed the gangster, who will be brought to India.

Deepak Boxer has been charged with several crimes and illegal activities in the past and was reportedly running the Gogi gang operations after the killing of their head gangster Jitendra Gogi in the Rohini court complex in Delhi last year.

Who is notorious gangster Deepak Boxer?

Gangster Deepak Boxer is the most wanted criminal in Delhi, and one of the most notorious crime bosses in the country. Deepak Boxer was reportedly heading the Gogi gang after the death of its leader Jitendra Gogi, who got shot dead in the Rohini court complex last year.

Delhi Police launched a manhunt against Deepak Boxer after the gangster claimed responsibility for the murder of builder and hotelier Amit Gupta, alleging that the businessman was linked with the Gogi gang’s rival organization Tillu gang.

Amit Gupta was reportedly killed by Deepak Boxer and was shot several times in his left leg and abdomen on August 23 last year in north Delhi's Burari. Boxer had claimed that Gupta had been giving sensitive information to the Tillu gang about their henchmen.

Further, it is also reported that Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have a strong connection with Deepak Boxer, and helped him flee India by providing him with a fake passport and helping him sneak into Mexico.

Bishnoi had also approached Boxer for running operations and extortion rackets for the Bishnoi gang while he is lodged in prison. Deepak Boxer has now been arrested in Mexico and will be brought back to India in the next three days.

READ | 'Apologise or else...': Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issues fresh threat to Salman Khan

