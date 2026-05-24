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Who is Debangshu Panda? BJP leader wins Falta repoll by over 1 lakh votes after Jahangir Khan's withdrawal

Debangshu Panda received 1,49,666 votes, cruising past Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who got 40,645 votes. Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla finished third with just over 10,000 votes.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 24, 2026, 07:11 PM IST

Who is Debangshu Panda? BJP leader wins Falta repoll by over 1 lakh votes after Jahangir Khan's withdrawal
BJP leader Debangshu Panda (Photo: ANI).
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Debangshu Panda has won the Falta assembly repoll in West Bengal by a margin of more than one lakh votes -- a big victory for the ruling party in a constituency once seen as a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Panda received 1,49,666 votes, cruising past Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who got 40,645 votes. Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla finished third with just over 10,000 votes. TMC's Jahangir Khan, who had announced his withdrawal from the contest days ahead of the polling, received 7,783 votes as his name remained on the ballot.

According to reports, Debangshu Panda holds a Graduate Professional qualification and earned his Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of Calcutta in 2006. He is an advocate by profession and had been engaged in legal practice before contesting the 2026 Falta assembly election. Speaking to the news agency ANI after the poll results came out, Panda thanked the people of Falta for extending their support. "People of Falta have showered their blessings on BJP...I want to thank the people of Falta," he said.

The repoll in the Falta constituency was held on Thursday (May 21) under heavy security and recorded an approximate voter turnout of 88.13 percent, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Just days ahead of the re-election, TMC candidate Jahangir Khan had announced his decision to withdraw from the key contest and lauded Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's announcements for the constituency.

BJP's 1st Bengal win

The BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 assembly election earlier this month, with former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as the state chief minister. The Trinamool Congress party was restricted to just 80 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule in the eastern state.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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