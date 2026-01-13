FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is DB Venkatesh Varma? Senior Indian diplomat nominated by UN to chair its body on disarmament, check details

Senior Indian envoy DB Venkatesh Varma has been nominated by the UN Secretary General to chair the Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters for the 2026–27 period. The nomination is significant and historical as it marks the first time any Indian has held the position.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 08:57 PM IST

Who is DB Venkatesh Varma? Senior Indian diplomat nominated by UN to chair its body on disarmament, check details
DB Venkatesh Varma
In a good news to India, senior Indian envoy DB Venkatesh Varma has been nominated by the UN Secretary General to chair the Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters for the 2026–27 period. The nomination is significant and historical as it marks the first time any Indian has held the position. The board which was established in 1978 had Indian envoys as members, but no Indian ever chaired the board.  

Who is DB Venkatesh Varma? 

Venkatesh Varma is a highly respectable authority on disarmament and Russia. Here are some important details about him: 

-Key roles- He served as India’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation (2019–2021) and to the Kingdom of Spain (2017–2019). He was part of the India–US nuclear deal while serving at the PMO.  

-While being the Indian envoy to Russia, Varma strengthened bilateral ties during the Covid phase between the two countries and played a key role during the launch of India’s Act Far East policy from Vladivostok in 2019. 

Varma’s role in disarmament 

- In his prior experience, DB Venkatesh was India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva and held higher roles in the Ministry of External Affairs.  

-He has a vast and rich experience in security, defence, and disarmament policy, including negotiations on nuclear, chemical, biological, and conventional weapon issues. 

UN advisory board 

The Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters was established in 1978 under paragraph 124 of the Final Document adopted at the Tenth Special Session of the UN General Assembly. The Board lays guidelines for the UN Secretary-General on arms control and disarmament issues, including research and studies conducted within the United Nations and its affiliated institutions.

