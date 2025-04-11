Rana arrived in India on Thursday evening after being extradited from the United States, ending a years-long legal battle.

A Special NIA court on Friday sent Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to 18-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Rana arrived in India on Thursday evening after being extradited from the United States, ending a years-long legal battle.

Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national, landed in Delhi around 6:30 pm on a special chartered flight. The 64-year-old’s return marks a major breakthrough in India’s long-standing effort to bring the masterminds of the 26/11 attacks to justice.

The NIA has presented strong evidence, including emails sent by Rana, to justify his custody. The agency told the court that Rana's interrogation is vital to uncover more details of the 26/11 plot. Investigators will question him about his role in planning and supporting the deadly attacks.

Who is Dayan Krishnan?

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, a top criminal lawyer and experienced Supreme Court practitioner, will lead the prosecution against Rana. Krishnan is known for handling high-profile cases like the 2001 Parliament attack trial and the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. His background in international extradition cases makes him well-suited for this complex legal battle.

Krishnan has been involved with the 26/11 case since 2010, when he was part of the NIA team that interrogated David Headley in Chicago. In 2014, he was appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the extradition cases of both Headley and Rana. He also represented India in extradition cases involving Ravi Shankaran and Raymond Varley.

His legal arguments played a key role in convincing US courts to reject Rana’s claim of double jeopardy — the idea that a person cannot be tried twice for the same crime. This was a turning point in the case. The US Supreme Court eventually denied Rana’s final appeal on April 4, 2025, clearing the way for his extradition.

Krishnan will be supported by Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann and other experienced lawyers, including Sanjeevi Sheshadri and Sridhar Kale.