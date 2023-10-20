Who is Darshan Hiranandani, businessman who bribed TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ask questions about Adani in Parliament?

Headlines

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Ganapath movie review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's dystopian action drama lacks soul, is undone by poor VFX

Viral Video: Saree-clad woman's enthralling dance on crowded railway station divides internet

Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

7th Pay Commission: Center raises DA by 4%; here's all you need to know about salary increase, calculation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ganapath movie review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's dystopian action drama lacks soul, is undone by poor VFX

Viral Video: Saree-clad woman's enthralling dance on crowded railway station divides internet

Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

From weight loss to improved blood sugar levels: Health benefits of chia seeds

Benefits of banana flower for various health issues 

7 Business investments of Ratan Tata

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

'Divorce from Shilpa Shetty?': Raj Kundra hints at separation, requests fans to give some time, netizens react

'Not correct to shrink...': Why Jaya Bachchan did not want Amitabh Bachchan to host Kaun Banega Crorepati

Reason why Sunny Deol kept his marriage a secret, know his wife Pooja Deol and her connection to British Royal Family

HomeIndia

India

Who is Darshan Hiranandani, businessman who bribed TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ask questions about Adani in Parliament?

Nishikant Dubey’s complaint has been referred by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Parliament’s Ethics Committee.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Darshan Hiranandani Mumbai-based business man finds himself in the midst of a controversy as he faces allegations of allegedly paying bribes to Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra, in exchange for her raising specific questions in the Indian Parliament. 

Nishikant Dubey, a member of Parliament from the BJP made a serious accusation against Mahua Moitra on October 15 claiming that she had accepted 'bribe' from Darshan Hiranandani. He based this allegation on a complaint filed by a Supreme Court lawyer.

Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy group Hiranandani, who allegedly paid TMC MP Mahua Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about Adani Group, on Thursday said the TMC leader targeted Gautam Adani to “malign and embrass” Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose impeccable reputation gave opposition no opportunity to attack him.

In a signed affidavit, a copy of which was reviewed by PTI, Hiranandani admitted at using Moitra’s Parliamentary login to ask questions targeting Adani after state-owned behemoth Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) booked capacity at the Gujarat-based conglomerate’s Dhamra LNG import facility in Odisha and not at his firm’s planned facility.

Moitra, he claimed, “made frequent demands” including “expensive luxury items, providing support on the renovation of her officially allotted bungalow in Delhi, travel expenses, holidays, etc, apart from providing secretarial and logistical help for her travels within India and to different parts of the world.” Earlier this week, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Moitra’s estranged partner and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai alleged that Moitra took favours from Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament. She responded by filing a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court against them.

Meanwhile, Dubey’s complaint has been referred by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Parliament’s Ethics Committee.

Hiranandani, who had this week reposted news about the Adani group starting port operations in Kerala on X, couldn’t be reached for comments. Once the affidavit became public, he deleted his account on X.

Moitra could not be immediately reached for comments.

Having met Moitra at Bengal Global Business Summit in 2017 when she was a MLA, Hiranandani said she became a “close personal friend” over the years whom he had expected to use for getting business in states ruled by opposition parties.

“Moitra was very ambitious and wanted to make a name for herself at the national level,” he said of her winning the Lok Sabha election from Krishnanagar in West Bengal in 2019. “She was advised by her friends and advisors that the shortest possible route to fame is by personally attacking Modi.” However, the prime minister enjoyed “an impeccable reputation and was not giving any opportunity to anyone to attack him in policy, governance or personal conduct,” he said.

“As was her wont, she thought that the only way to attack Modi is by attacking Gautam Adani and his group as both were contemporaries and they belong to the same state of Gujarat.” She was helped by the fact that Adani had caused jealousy and had detractors among some sections of business, politics and media. “So, she expected support from these sections in her endeavour to malign and embarrass the Prime Minister by targeting Adani,” he said.

 Hiranandani said she knew about IOC choosing Dhamra over his company’s LNG terminal. “Based on this information, Moitra drafted a few questions that would have elements to embarrass the government by targeting the Adani group; questions that she could raise in Parliament.” “She shared with me her email ID as Member of Parliament, so that I could send her information, and she could raise the questions in the Parliament. I went along with her proposal,” he claimed.

Delighted at the response she received for the first set of questions he had sent to her relating to the Adani group, he said Moitra “requested” him to keep supporting her in her attacks on the Adani group. She “provided me with her Parliament login and password so that I could post the questions directly on her behalf when required.”

(with inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

President Murmu appoints Raghubar Das as new Governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu of Tripura

Meet richest Indian in Australia, used to earn Rs 2500 per month, now runs Rs 87404 crore empire; net worth is…

Meet daughter of Pakistan richest person with Rs 99598 crore net worth, donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani

What is the Hindi term for railway station, can you tell?

The Archies song Sunoh shows Agastya singing for band, Suhana roller-skating, Khushi cycling in Riverdale

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE