Who is Daljit Singh Kalsi, Delhi resident who became link between Amritpal Singh and Pakistan?

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (Photo - PTI)

As Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh remains absconding on the third day of the manhunt by the Punjab Police, several media reports have claimed that a man named Daljit Kalsi acted as a connecting link between the Khalistani leader and Pakistan.

Media reports and several intelligence agencies have claimed that Daljit Singh Kalsi, who is a resident of Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, is a close aide of fugitive Amritpal Singh and helped him make connections in Pakistan, eventually leading him to spread his agenda.

As per Hindustan Times reports, Daljit Kalsi was seen submitting a memorandum against India to the Consul General of Pakistan in Vancouver, Canada, which is considered to be a Sikh separatist hub, which further led to the spread of Khalistani activity in the area.

Who is Daljit Singh Kalsi?

Daljit Kalsi has been acting as an advisor for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, and the two were seen together on multiple public appearances after Singh came back to India from Dubai on August 20, 2022, having taken over Waris Punjab De after Deep Sidhu’s death.

Just like Amritpal Singh, Daljit Kalsi has been associated with anti-national activities and was detained under Section 3 (2) of the National Security Act. He has been closely associated with the Khalistan movement and is known to have links in Pakistan.

As per Hindustan Times reports, Daljit Kalsi is a resident of West Punjabi Bagh and identifies himself as an actor and producer. Many believe that he hatched the master plan to appoint Amritpal as the chief of Waris Punjab De after the death of its former chief Deep Sidhu.

Kalsi has also been linked with the storming of the Ajnala police station, carried out by Amritpal and his followers in February. Kalsi has also been in active communication with Pakistan via the Consulate General in Vancouver and Dubai.

As of now, Amritpal Singh remains absconding and Punjab Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab him and several other leaders of Waris Punjab De, for the storming of the Ajnala Police station with weapons and swords.

