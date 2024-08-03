Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary, given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal?

Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, assumed the additional charge of Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday. Chawdhary, currently the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), is a 1990 batch officer of the Indian Police Service from the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

In his 34-year career, he has served in various capacities in Uttar Pradesh and on central deputation since 2017. His central roles included serving as Additional Director General (ADG) in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and as Special Director General (SDG) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He became the Director General of SSB on January 23, 2024.

His distinguished service has earned him four Police Medals for Gallantry, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal.

The appointment of Chawdhary follows the recent removal of Nitin Agrawal and his deputy, Special Director General (West) Y B Khurania, who were repatriated to their respective state cadres due to a rise in terror incidents and infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Jammu region.

An order issued on Saturday by under-secretary Sanjeev Kumar stated the immediate repatriation of Agrawal and the assignment of Chawdhary as the additional charge of Director General (BSF) until a regular appointment is made.