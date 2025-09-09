Who is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA candidate wins Vice-Presidential election to become India's 15th Veep

Over 98 percent Members of Parliament (MPs) cast their votes to elect India's new V-P and counting of polls had started at 6 pm. Twelve out of 781 total MPs abstained from voting. Read on to know more.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 15th Vice-President of India, defeating the Opposition INDIA bloc's B Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan won 452 votes, securing a huge victory margin over Reddy who received 300 votes. Over 98 percent Members of Parliament (MPs) cast their votes to elect India's new V-P and counting of polls had started at 6 pm. Twelve out of 781 total MPs abstained from voting. Radhakrishnan, who has served as the Governor of Maharashtra since 2024, will take over the role of V-P after his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation in July. Let us tell you more about more about him here.

What has CP Radhakrishnan's political journey been like?

Chandrapuram Ponnuswamy Radhakrishnan was born on October 20, 1957 in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has been a member of the BJP's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He has held several key positions through his political journey. He was the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu between 2004 and 2007. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years. He was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Beyond his political career, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and also a long-distance runner, according to the official website of the Maharashtra Governor.

What will be CP Radhakrishnan's main duties as V-P?

Radhakrishnan will serve as the V-P for a period of five years starting the day he assumes office. His main duties as Vice-President will include acting as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House of Parliament). He will also be required to step in the President of India if that position becomes vacant due to death, resignation, or removal. The Vice-President's role is mostly ceremonial yet crucial for maintaining parliamentary order and continuity of the presidency.