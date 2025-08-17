'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash
Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Maharashtra Governor picked as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate
BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...
BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says, '...on Russia...'
Lionel Messi returns to India after 14 years, to meet PM Narendra Modi on THIS date
From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh: 5 Bollywood celebrities’ weight loss journeys
Will Election Commission conduct SIR in West Bengal? CEC Gyanesh Kumar says...
Who is Himanshu Bhau? Portugal-based gangster behind firing at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence
'Miracle Of God...': WATCH this terrifying video of an 18-foot-long king cobra that went viral—It's the longest venomous snake in the world!
Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside
INDIA
The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board, which was attended by top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The announcement comes weeks after ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's shocking resignation last month. Read on to know more.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. Radhakrishnan, 68, has been serving as the Governor of Maharashtra since last year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board, which was attended by top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The development comes weeks after ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's shocking resignation last month.
How has CP Radhakrishnan's political journey been like?
Chandrapuram Ponnuswamy Radhakrishnan was born on October 20, 1957 in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has been a member of the BJP's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He has held several key positions through his political journey. He was the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu between 2004 and 2007. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years. He was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Besides his political career, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and also a long-distance runner, according to the website of the Maharashtra Governor. He also enjoys cricket and volleyball.