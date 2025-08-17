'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Maharashtra Governor picked as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board, which was attended by top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The announcement comes weeks after ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's shocking resignation last month. Read on to know more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 08:57 PM IST

CP Radhakrishnan (Photo credit: ANI).

    The Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. Radhakrishnan, 68, has been serving as the Governor of Maharashtra since last year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board, which was attended by top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The development comes weeks after ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's shocking resignation last month.

    How has CP Radhakrishnan's political journey been like?
    Chandrapuram Ponnuswamy Radhakrishnan was born on October 20, 1957 in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has been a member of the BJP's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He has held several key positions through his political journey. He was the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu between 2004 and 2007. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years. He was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Besides his political career, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and also a long-distance runner, according to the website of the Maharashtra Governor. He also enjoys cricket and volleyball.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
