Who is conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Here's how he extorted Rs 200 crore while being lodged in jail

In what has come to light recently, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had extorted crores from the wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, Aditi Singh while he was lodged in Tihar jail. Reportedly, he had conned over Rs 200 from Aditi, whose husband Shivendra Singh was also in jail at the time while she was looking for options to secure his bail.

Apparently, Sukesh Chandrashekar posed as a representative of the Prime Minsiter's Office, Home Minister's office and made several calls to Aditi. Not only this, Chandrashekhar went as far as using voice modulating software and replicating the numbers that belonged to these ministerial offices so that he doesn't get caught while making those calls. All this while he was in Tihar jail.

All call recordings, approximately 84 have been submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a Delhi court as per a news channel.

All this started when Aditi Singh received a call in June 2020 from a woman saying Anoop Kumar, the Law Secretary, wanted to speak to her. Once they both introduced themselves to each other, the man proclaimed that he was calling her as per instructions given to him by the PMO. Just like that, Aditi Singh kept receiving calls from the ministerial offices.

These conversations went on for nine months where Sukesh Chandrashekar had promised to help her husband get out. The thing that worked for Chandrashekhar was the pandemic. No one was asking him to meet them since people were scared of contracting COVID-19.

During these calls, Chandrashekhar forced Aditi to liquidate her assets so that there can be better help in the case of relieving her husband from jail.

By April 2021, Aditi had paid the conman almost over Rs 200 crores. When the ED was tipped off, they asked Aditi to file a complaint against him. The complaint was filed in August this year against Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been found guilty of cheating people like Aditi Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez. He and his wife are being questioned by the Delhi Police and the ED.

As per investigating agencies, while lodged in jail, Chandrashekhar was using voice modulating software to con people.

He along with two others, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani and recently Chandrashekhar’s associate Pinky Irani were arrested by ED in this case.

In a statement, ED said, "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him. He (using a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officers. “While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price."