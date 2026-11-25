Find out why Patna Police registered an FIR against him over controversial remarks about Bihari women and Chhath Puja.

Who is comedian Yash Maheshwari? Why has Patna police registered an FIR against him? (Source: Facebook)

Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has landed in legal trouble after making controversial remarks about Bihari women and their traditions during his comedy performances. Patna Police registered an FIR against him on Tuesday, November 24, following outrage over videos of his jokes circulating on social media.

Who is Yash Maheshwari?

Yash Maheshwari is a stand-up comedian who performs comedy shows and shares videos of his performances on social media platforms, including YouTube. He recently came under criticism over jokes targeting Bihari women, their cultural practices and marriage-related stereotypes.

The controversy erupted after a video from one of Maheshwari's comedy performances surfaced online, in which he mocked the tradition of Bihari women applying a long streak of sindoor during Chhath Puja. He compared the length of the sindoor applied by women to male anatomy, triggering criticism over the remarks.

In another video, the comedian joked about Bihari women marrying Haryanvi men, referring to stereotypes surrounding domestic abuse.

Following the circulation of these videos and public outrage, Patna Police registered an FIR against Maheshwari under Sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

According to Patna Police, the remarks were taken seriously as they could affect social harmony and create hostility between different communities. The case is currently being investigated by the Patna Cyber Police Station.

Yash Maheshwari issues public apology

Amid the controversy, Maheshwari shared an apology video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday. Addressing the people of Bihar, he acknowledged that his comments about the state's culture were inappropriate.

"I apologise ki mereko is tarah se ye baat nahi karni chahiye thi," he said in the video.

Meanwhile, several social media users have demanded his immediate arrest and strict legal action against him.