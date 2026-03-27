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Who is Colonel Bhupinder Shahi? Man behind Dhurandhar 2’s realism, has real-life spy connection

Colonel Bhupinder Shahi is shaping realism in Indian military films like Dhurandhar through his defence expertise.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Who is Colonel Bhupinder Shahi? Man behind Dhurandhar 2’s realism, has real-life spy connection
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Colonel Bhupinder Shahi has become a significant contributor to realism in Indian military cinema, lending his expertise to projects like Shershaah and Dhurandhar. His involvement ensures that narratives rooted in defence and intelligence reflect operational accuracy rather than cinematic exaggeration.

Speaking about his experience on Dhurandhar, Shahi described it as a milestone in his journey, noting that the project gave him a sense of contributing to something historically meaningful.

Who is Colonel Bhupinder Shahi?

Colonel Shahi is a retired Indian Army officer who has transitioned into a key consultant for films based on defence and intelligence operations. With real-world exposure to military systems and ground realities, he helps filmmakers recreate authentic scenarios on screen. Interestingly, Shahi revealed that while he has worked on portraying espionage in films, it was his father who had actual experience in intelligence operations, adding a personal connection to his work.

Working Behind the Scenes on Dhurandhar

Shahi’s role in Dhurandhar primarily involved facilitating access to critical information and coordinating with government bodies such as the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs. While he refrained from sharing sensitive details, he emphasised that his focus was on ensuring the film maintained credibility in its depiction of operations and infrastructure.

Despite his senior rank, Shahi maintained a low-key presence on set, choosing not to draw attention to his position. He stressed that professionalism and performance matter more than titles, especially in a collaborative environment like filmmaking.

Mentorship and Real-Life Inspiration

Beyond technical guidance, Shahi also mentored younger actors, encouraging them to embrace discipline and continuous learning. He believes growth comes from accepting correction and striving for improvement, both on and off screen.

He also shared a real-life account of an intelligence operative who undertook a high-risk mission in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The story highlighted the dangers faced by personnel working in covert roles, from exposure risks to life-threatening situations near the Line of Control. According to Shahi, such experiences underline the intense reality behind the stories depicted in films.

Blending Reality with Cinema

Colonel Bhupinder Shahi explained in an interview that intelligence work requires constant coordination between human networks, technology and data analysis. He noted that this complexity is what filmmakers try to capture through grounded storytelling.

With Dhurandhar 2 performing strongly at the box office, Shahi’s contribution reflects a growing audience demand for films that combine scale with authenticity, offering a closer look at the realities of defence and intelligence operations.

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