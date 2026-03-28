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Who is close to PM Modi? This is what ex-minister Smriti Irani has said

Ex-union minister Smriti Irani has once expressed her views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal life, stating about 'biggest myth' about him having close relationships. Irani, who worked closely with PM Modi for over a decade, said that there is nobody close to the Prime Minister, adding, "Anyone who claims to have a close relationship with him either doesn't know him or is outright lying."

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

Who is close to PM Modi? This is what ex-minister Smriti Irani has said
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Ex-union minister Smriti Irani has once expressed her views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal life, stating about the 'biggest myth' about him having close relationships. Irani, who worked closely with PM Modi for over a decade, said that there is nobody close to the Prime Minister, adding, "Anyone who claims to have a close relationship with him either doesn't know him or is outright lying."

When Smriti Irani talked about PM Modi's personal life

Speaking at Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Smriti Irani had said that Modi left his home for a larger purpose. "He has never picked up people who then don't become effective enough to serve that larger cause. For him, it's very clear that I have one life, and I want to give back to my country. That's it. He teaches you how to work on the details. You'd better know your job. He will remember what you said on that topic in 2007, and he would just look at you 'Oh, I don't think so.' You don't want to be in that space ever," she said.

Smriti credited Modi for her opportunities in the Rajya Sabha, "In my ten years of working with him as minister, if you look back at my two opportunities of serving in the Rajya Sabha, they were courtesy of him," she said.

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