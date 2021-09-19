Who is Charanjit Singh Channi, the new Chief Minister of Punjab

The 48-year-old Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Punjab. The announcement came after senior party leaders had a meeting with its MLAs.

Charanjit Singh Channi is going to be the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab that comprises almost 1/3rd of the state's population. He belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community.

Channi has been a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency and was also the Technical Education Minister of the state. Previously, he was the leader of opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2015 to 2016. He succeeded Sunil Jakhar and was succeeded by H. S. Phoolka.

He was made a minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government in March 2017 and was also among the state leaders who had raised a banner of revolt against Singh.

The news of him becoming the next Punjab CM was announced by the state-in-charge Harish Rawat, who tweeted: "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab."

Channi's appointment as the Punjab CM came as a surprise since just a few hours earlier, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was being considered as the topmost candidate for the position.