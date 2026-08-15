Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan? Army officer seen with PM Modi at Red Fort during flag hoisting on 80th Independence Day

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan is a serving officer in the Indian Army. She was given a key ceremonial role at this year’s Independence Day event at the Red Fort.

India commemorated its 80th Independence Day on 15 August 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading over the celebrations at the Red Fort. During the flag-hoisting ceremony, the presence of a woman Army officer beside the Prime Minister attracted considerable public attention. The officer was identified as Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan, whose name quickly gained traction online.

Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan?

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan is a serving officer in the Indian Army. She was given a key ceremonial role at this year’s Independence Day event at the Red Fort. As per the official Independence Day 2026 press release issued before the ceremony, Captain Chauhan was tasked with assisting PM Modi in hoisting the National Flag.

However, details about her personal background, home state, regiment and service record have not been made public. Captain Chauhan has also not given any media statements about her role.

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan's role at Red Fort

The Independence Day event at the Red Fort is conducted under a detailed military protocol, with specific duties assigned to different officers. These duties cover elements such as the Guard of Honour and the National Flag Guard.

Captain Chauhan was tasked with assisting the Prime Minister during the flag-hoisting. This was part of a precisely timed sequence that also featured a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery, using indigenously made 105mm Light Field Guns.

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Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi leads the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/miSIlH6Dki — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

Her presence brought attention to the contribution of military personnel in executing one of the country’s most-watched national ceremonies.

Why Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan is trending online?

Captain Chauhan standing next to the Prime Minister during the flag-hoisting drew wide attention, especially as India keeps spotlighting the increasing role of women in the armed forces.

Her presence in such a high-profile ceremonial duty also comes at a time when women officers are taking on more responsibilities across various branches of the Indian military.