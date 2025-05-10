India and Pakistan have announced ceasefire after several days of heightened tensions which grew after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. On the development, Defence ministry held a briefing which included Commodore Raghu Nair from Naval Operations along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Colonel Sofiya

India and Pakistan have announced ceasefire after several days of heightened tensions which grew after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Ministery of External Affairs (MEA) held a press briefing on Saturday to announce the decision by the governments of the two countries. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours." Misri said that the decision was taken in the meeting between Directors General of Military Operations of both the countries.

Sometime after this meeting, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi attended a press briefing along with Commodore Raghu Nair from Naval Operations. While addressing the briefing after this big announcement, Commodore Raghu R. Nair confirmed that a mutual understanding has been reached between India and Pakistan to halt all military activities across all domains--land, air, and sea. He stated that the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force have been formally instructed to comply with this ceasefire agreement, marking a significant move toward de-escalation and regional stability.

Raghu R Nair said during the briefing, "There has been an understanding that has been reached to stop all military activities at sea, in the air and on land. Indian army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Forces have been instructed to adhere to this understanding..."

Who is Commodore Raghu Nair?

Raghu Nair is the Captain in the Indian Naval operations who commanded the INS Chennai, a guided missile destroyer and the third ship of the Kolkata-class stealth guided missile destroyer. While he commanded the INS Chennai, it patrolled with great vigilance the Arabian Sea under the anti-piracy operations and foiled a hijacking attempt on the vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia Coast.

Captain Nair also led INS Chennai to participate in Exercise MILAN 2024, a multinational naval exercise held in Visakhapatnam from February 19 to 27, 2024, with over 50 countries participating.