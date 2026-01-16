FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Capt. Varun Anand? Nephew of AI 171 pilot Sumeet Sabharwal summoned in crash inquiry

The Federation of Indian Pilots has sent a legal notice to AAIB opposing the summons of Capt. Varun Anand, nephew of late Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, in the AI 171 crash probe. FIP said Anand has no technical link to the flight but will cooperate via video conference; report expected by June 2026.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 10:59 AM IST

Who is Capt. Varun Anand? Nephew of AI 171 pilot Sumeet Sabharwal summoned in crash inquiry
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally objected to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) summoning Capt. Varun Anand, nephew of the late Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, in connection with the investigation of the AI 171 crash. The pilots’ association has sent a legal notice to the probe agency, asserting that Capt. Anand has no technical or operational link to the aircraft or the incident.

Legal Notice Highlights Lack of Jurisdiction

According to the legal notice, dated January 11, the FIP contends that Capt. Anand, a narrow-body aircraft pilot with Air India, has no involvement with flight AI 171, its planning, dispatch, operation, or maintenance. The notice states that the AAIB’s request for his appearance fails to specify the statutory basis, purpose, or relevance of his participation.

“The summoning of Capt. Varun Anand appears solely due to his familial relationship with the deceased pilot, which is impermissible in law and renders the action arbitrary,” the notice read. It also cited the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) rules and ICAO Annexe 13, which confines investigations to technical fact-finding and explicitly prohibits assigning blame or liability.

Who is Capt. Varun Anand?

Capt. Varun Anand is a pilot with Air India who operates narrow-body aircraft. He is the nephew of Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, the Pilot-in-Command of flight AI 171 that crashed in Ahmedabad. Capt. Anand has no direct involvement with the widebody Boeing 787-8 aircraft or the flight operations of AI 171, and he was not present at the accident site.

Background of AI 171 Crash

Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 operating Air India’s route to London Gatwick, tragically crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12, killing all 241 passengers and 19 crew members on board. The crash remains one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters, and the AAIB is still conducting a technical investigation into the causes.

FIP Clarifies Cooperation

While challenging the summons, the FIP confirmed that Capt. Anand is willing to cooperate and participate via video conference. The association has requested the AAIB to propose a suitable date and time for the interaction, emphasizing that any participation should be voluntary and relevant to technical aspects of the probe, not based on familial connections.

Investigation Ongoing, Report Expected by June

The AAIB continues to examine all technical and operational factors contributing to the crash, with the final report expected by June 2026. The FIP’s legal objection underscores the pilots’ body’s stance that family members without direct involvement should not be compelled to appear in such investigations, preserving both legal propriety and procedural fairness.

