Who is Brij Bhushan Singh, BJP MP accused of sexual harassment by India's leading wrestlers?

New Delhi: India's finest wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, came to Jantar Mantar with a new complaint on Sunday, months after accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and other trainers of sexually exploiting female wrestlers. The top wrestlers asked that the Centre make public the results of the oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment claims against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of the BJP.

The wrestlers addressed the problem first in January, but Singh dismissed their efforts to seek accountability as a publicity gimmick, claiming that "they can't win medals anymore....their careers are over hence..."

Who is BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, has been the president of WFI since 2011. He has served as a Member of Parliament six times, representing the constituencies of Gonda, Kaiserganj, and Balrampur. He was a wrestler in his teens before joining student politics in the 1980s. During the Ram Mandir agitation in Ayodhya, his fiery 'Hindutva image' catapulted him to popularity.

Singh ran for the 10th Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha five times: in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. During his brief time with the Samajwadi Party, he won the Kaiserganj seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. He joined the BJP prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused in the Babri demolition case. The court later acquitted him. His name was featured on the list of 40 leaders named in the accusation, which included senior BJP leader LK Advani, who was acquitted in 2020.

Singh, who is known for his fiery speech, has ruled the federation for nearly a decade. He had previously vowed to teach Raj Thackeray a lesson if he entered Ayodhya, at a time when Thackeray's MNS was becoming closer to the BJP.

In December 2021, a video of him publicly slapping an athlete at Ranchi went popular on social media, and he was unapologetic about it. During the national championships in Noida that same year, he suspended a Railways coach for being "too animated" on the sidelines.

In August of last year, he unexpectedly halted the trials to choose India's representative in the 59 kg division for the World Wrestling Championship 54 seconds after they began. His reasoning was that the event's main visitors, a group of Ayodhya seers, were not asked to grant blessings before it began.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha reaction to ongoing wrestlers' Protest

Coming down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said the wrestlers' protest on the streets is “tarnishing" India's image. "Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. It is tarnishing the image of India," Usha told reporters following the IOA's Executive Committee meeting.