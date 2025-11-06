FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'

Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement after 3 years?

How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause of death

Who is 'Brazilian Model' Larissa Nery, whose photo Rahul Gandhi used in Haryana 'vote chori controversy? Here’s her reaction

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's aunt calls Farrhana Bhatt 'terrorist'; her family takes legal action, seek Rs 1 crore and...

K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 Set for 2029 Release: Everything you need to know about this most-awaited sequel

Jatadhara Movie Review: An authentic mythological experience from Zee Studios, Prerna Arora

Cricketer Harleen Kaur Deol aks PM Modi about his secret skincare routine, know what PM replied; WATCH

Akon, voice behind Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo, returns to India in November 2025 with multi-city tour; ticket prices, dates REVEALED

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: Know about travel influencer's family, career, net worth and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'

Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco

Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement after 3 years?

Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement?

How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause of death

How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is 'Brazilian Model' Larissa Nery, whose photo Rahul Gandhi used in Haryana 'vote chori controversy? Here’s her reaction

The Brazilian model was mentioned by Rahul Gandhi, which led to a huge internet search for her.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

Who is 'Brazilian Model' Larissa Nery, whose photo Rahul Gandhi used in Haryana 'vote chori controversy? Here’s her reaction
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim of 'vote hori' in Haryana took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when a photo of a Brazilian woman appeared at the centre of the controversy. Gandhi showed a picture of a woman during a press conference and said her image was used 22 times in Haryana’s voter list under different names like Saraswati, Sweety, and Seema. 

The Brazilian model was mentioned by Rahul Gandhi, which led to a huge internet search for her.

“Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names,” the Congress leader asked in the presser titled ‘H Files’ on Thursday.

Gandhi said at the press conference that the picture was "proof" of large-scale electoral fraud, which he claimed prevented the Congress from winning the 2024 Haryana assembly election.

 The Congress leader claimed that the image appeared more than once in the Rai assembly constituency's voter lists and called it a "centralized operation" to rig the results.

He also said the same image could be found online and linked it to Brazilian photographer Matheus Ferrero, whose work is available on the website Unsplash. Gandhi alleged this was part of a 'centralised operation' to rig the election.

Brazilian woman responds

Hours later, the woman in the photo came forward online. She was identified through a reverse-image search as Larissa Nery, a Brazilian model.

In a video, Larissa said the photo shown by Gandhi was taken when she was around 18–20 years old. She seemed surprised and amused, saying she never expected her picture to be used in an Indian election controversy.

“People are using an old photo of mine,” she said in Portuguese. According to translated clips online, she added, “They are using my photo in something related to voting in India, as if I am an Indian woman.”

Larissa said journalists even contacted the salon where she works. “What madness is this? A reporter called the salon looking for me,” she said, adding that she began receiving many messages after her picture went viral.

Woman claiming to the "Brazilian model" shared screenshots of the video being circulated on social media platform X via her Instagram story. (Instagram/@Larinerym)

She also shared screenshots of her video circulating on social media.

According to online sources, her photo was originally taken by photographer Matheus Ferrero, whose portraits are popular on free-image websites.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco
Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement after 3 years?
Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement?
How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause of death
How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause
Who is 'Brazilian Model' Larissa Nery, whose photo Rahul Gandhi used in Haryana 'vote chori controversy? Here’s her reaction
Who is Larissa Nery? ‘Brazilian model’ reacts after Rahul Gandhi uses her photo
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's aunt calls Farrhana Bhatt 'terrorist'; her family takes legal action, seek Rs 1 crore and...
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana's family sues Amaal's aunt for this shocking reason
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE