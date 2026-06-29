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Who is Brajendra Gupta? Bihar man named as alleged mastermind of Maharashtra TET paper leak; Police raids in four states

According to police sources, Thane Police teams are conducting raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar to locate Gupta and uncover the larger network believed to be involved in the leak.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 10:38 AM IST

Who is Brajendra Gupta? Bihar man named as alleged mastermind of Maharashtra TET paper leak; Police raids in four states
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The Maharashtra TET paper leak investigation has taken a new turn after police identified Brajendra Gupta, a Samastipur, Bihar resident, as the alleged mastermind behind the operation.

According to police sources, Thane Police teams are conducting raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar to locate Gupta and uncover the larger network believed to be involved in the leak.

Who is Brajendra Gupta mastermaind of Maharashtra TET paper leak?

The update comes after three accused were arrested earlier in the case. Investigators say Brajendra Gupta’s name surfaced during their interrogation as the suspected key conspirator, prompting an expansion of the probe outside Maharashtra.

Police sources further allege that Gupta was involved in leaking question papers for multiple government recruitment exams across different states in the past. Investigators are now verifying those allegations while working to determine the full scope of the network and identify other members of the alleged racket.

About Maharashtra TET paper leak case

The case surfaced after the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the TET scheduled for June 28 to safeguard the exam’s integrity. The move came after police reportedly seized an unauthorised question paper with several questions identical to those in the actual test.

Thane Police had earlier arrested three accused — Rajeev Kumar, Akash Kumar, and Dheeraj Kumar — in a sting operation. All three are graduates, investigators said. Rajeev, a B.Sc holder, is reportedly in the land buying and selling business. Akash has a B.Com degree, while Dheeraj, a BA graduate, previously sat for the Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher recruitment exam but did not clear it.

According to the MSCE, confidential information on June 27 indicated that individuals in Bhiwandi were holding examination material. Bhiwandi Police acted on the tip, raided the location, and allegedly recovered an illegal question paper with several questions matching the actual TET exam.

In response, the council deferred the June 28 exam, citing the need to maintain fairness and uphold the integrity of the recruitment process.

Investigators are still working on the case — reviewing digital evidence, questioning those arrested, and carrying out multi-state raids to locate the alleged mastermind and others involved.

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