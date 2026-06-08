Who is Brahmananda Chakraborty? TMC leader caught hiding under sarees during raid in Kolkata; watch viral video

Brahmananda Chakraborty, a local TMC worker from Howrah, has become the focus of public attention after a viral video showed police allegedly finding him hiding under a pile of sarees during a raid.

A dramatic police raid in West Bengal's Howrah district has unexpectedly turned a relatively little-known Trinamool Congress worker into a viral talking point. Brahmananda Chakraborty, who was arrested after police allegedly found him hiding beneath a pile of sarees during a raid, is now at the centre of political debate and social media discussion.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated online, has drawn attention not only because of the unusual circumstances of the arrest but also because many people are now asking the same question: Who is Brahmananda Chakraborty?

Who is Brahmananda Chakraborty?

Unlike senior Trinamool Congress leaders who regularly dominate headlines, Brahmananda Chakraborty is primarily known in local political circles in Howrah district.

He is associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress and has been active in the Udaynarayanpur-Amta region, where he is considered a grassroots political worker rather than a state-level leader. While his name may not be widely recognised across West Bengal, he has reportedly been involved in local political activities for several years.

Why Was He Arrested?

Police arrested Chakraborty during a raid conducted in connection with a case linked to alleged irregularities involving government welfare benefits.

According to reports, he is facing allegations of collecting "cut money" from beneficiaries of a housing scheme. Opposition leaders have also linked his name to complaints associated with post-poll violence that followed the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Authorities have not disclosed all details of the investigation, and the matter remains under legal scrutiny.

The Raid That Went Viral

What transformed the arrest into a major news story was the manner in which it unfolded.

Police allegedly discovered Chakraborty hiding under a stack of sarees inside a house during a search operation. Videos of officers uncovering him quickly spread across social media platforms, attracting reactions from political parties and the public alike.

The visuals have since become one of the most talked-about political clips from West Bengal in recent days.

Part Of A Larger Crackdown?

Chakraborty's arrest comes amid a series of actions involving TMC leaders and workers across the state.

In recent weeks, multiple party functionaries have faced arrests, police investigations, raids and public protests in different districts. These developments have intensified political sparring between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP ahead of future electoral contests.

Why The Incident Has Generated Attention

While arrests of political workers are not uncommon in West Bengal, the unusual circumstances surrounding Chakraborty's detention have made the case stand out.

The viral video has turned a local political figure into a statewide talking point overnight, with supporters and critics offering sharply different interpretations of the incident.

For now, Brahmananda Chakraborty remains a relatively little-known TMC worker whose name has entered the public spotlight because of a single viral moment. Whether the focus remains on the video or shifts to the allegations against him will depend on how the investigation unfolds in the coming days.