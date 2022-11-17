Meet Bobi, AAP's first transgender candidate in MCD polls 2022, who aims to empower community | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

A name from the Aam Adami Party's candidate list has emerged ahead of the MCD elections. Under SC-10, 43 A, Bobi has been allotted a ticket for Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha. Bobi ran as an independent in the Municipal Corporation elections earlier in 2017. Bobi says she will make her community more lovely and work to enhance the lives of her neighbours.

Who is Bobi Kinnar?

The first transgender candidate for the AAP has been actively involved in social work and has assisted numerous kids in obtaining school admissions. Due to social pressure, Bobi's family gave her over to a "guruji" when she was 15 years old. Bobi, 38, is the head of the Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee's Delhi branch.

Bobi recalled her early years and discussed how she had to drop out of class in class 9 as a result of bullying and harassment. The candidate from Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha under SC-10, 43 A, is motivated by and took part in Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement. She wants to remove corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"I was associated with the Anna movement. At that time, I was inspired that a man in his 70s was sitting in a protest against corruption. I was also part of that movement," Bobi. She also has bigger plans for her constituency.

What are her plans for constituency?

According to Bobi, her top goal is to beautify the parks that have been in disorder. She claims that the place is unclean, and she will concentrate on cleaning it and removing the trash. Their confidence has grown as a result of the AAP's performance in Delhi. Many individuals in her community, according to her, still lack access to food and clothing. She will also have those fundamental needs on her agenda.

If elected, she intends to provide funding for the education of 100 to 200 less fortunate kids.

A win for her, according to Bobi, would also benefit the transgender community. She also encouraged her community and said, “If I win the polls, it will send a strong message and also encourage transgenders to come forward and make their mark”. She expressed confidence for the upcoming polls and said that, "I have been getting a lot of love from people and they tell me that their family will also vote for me".

Bobi praised the party's initiatives to enhance schools and hospitals, as well as to give women free bus rides and take elderly people on pilgrimages. Bobi revealed that she had gained popularity across the nation as a result of the AAP's nomination. "I am thankful to Arvind Kejriwalji for showing faith in me and I hope to ensure that I do not let him down," she said.

