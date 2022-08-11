Who is Bobby Kataria, Instagram star smoking cigarettes onboard SpiceJet flight? Minister orders probe

Who is Bobby Kataria?

Bobby Kataria viral video: A video is going viral in which a man can be seen lying down on the seats of a SpiceJet flight and smoking. The viral video was made months ago but has now caught the attention of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Smoking is banned inside flights in India. Apart from causing inconvenience to other passengers, lighting a fire is a safety hazard and can lead to catastrophic accidents. The man in the video has been identified as Bobby Kataria or Balvinder Kataria, a social media influencer.

The video again went viral on Wednesday with scores of Twitter users tagging the minister and demanding action against Bobby Kataria. "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour," Scindia tweeted.

The authorities are probing the matter.

"Balvinder Kataria traveled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight. He landed in Delhi on 23.01.22. Video isn't available on his Facebook/Instagram page. The action was taken by aviation security earlier," the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told news agency ANI.

Carrying matches or lighters on board is prohibited. It isn't clear how Kataria lit a fire inside the plane.

Who is Bobby Kataria?

Bobby Kataria lives in Gurgaon. He is a lifestyle blogger and a bodybuilder. He is very popular on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Bobby Kataria has a whopping 6.30 lakh followers on Instagram. On his social media accounts, Kataria shares glimpses of his lavish lifestyle. He can also be seen showing off his bulging muscles on camera and sharing fitness tips. Bobby Kataria also raises social issues through his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Bobby Kataria has told a new channel that he wasn't smoking inside a plane but it was part of his biopic that would be released in 2023. He also said that the shot was taken abroad, not in India.

On July 28, Bobby Kataria uploaded a video of drinking in the middle of the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. The Uttarakhand police had taken cognizance of the matter.

This is not the first time Bobby Kataria has been embroiled in a controversy. In December 2017, he had allegedly created a ruckus inside a police station in Gurugram in connection with a double murder case in his village. The police had registered six cases against him, Navbharat Times reported. He was also arrested. He later alleged the police tortured him in custody. He also has at least three cases against him in Delhi, the daily added.