Who is Bijendra Prasad Yadav? Bihar’s Deputy CM in Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government

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INDIA
Samrat Choudhary has taken charge as Bihar CM, marking a shift after Nitish Kumar’s long tenure. Senior leaders like Bijendra Prasad Yadav and others ensure stability as JD(U) prioritises experienced leadership during transition.
Samrat Choudhary has formally taken oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, signalling a significant shift in the state’s political landscape after the long and influential tenure of Nitish Kumar. His elevation under the NDA marks the beginning of a new administrative phase and a recalibration of power equations in the state.
Nitish Kumar’s departure from the top post brings an end to an era that shaped Bihar’s governance for over twenty years. His exit has triggered internal adjustments within the ruling alliance, with responsibilities being redistributed among senior leaders to maintain continuity and stability.
With discussions around generational change gaining momentum, Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar has chosen to stay out of active politics, reportedly turning down a leadership opportunity. This has reinforced the party’s decision to depend on experienced figures rather than introducing new faces at a sensitive political moment.
Senior leaders Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary have been assigned key responsibilities, highlighting JD(U)’s focus on administrative continuity over experimentation during the transition.
Born in 1946, Bijendra Prasad Yadav has built a long and steady political career in Bihar. Representing Supaul, he has been elected to the state assembly nine times since 1990, reflecting sustained voter confidence across decades.
Unlike leaders who rely on public visibility, Yadav is known for his low-profile but effective approach to governance. His influence is most visible in policy formulation and departmental functioning rather than public political rhetoric.
Over the years, he has managed crucial portfolios such as Energy, Finance, Commercial Taxes and Planning & Development. These roles have placed him at the centre of Bihar’s administrative framework, contributing significantly to long-term policy execution.
Observers often describe him as a dependable figure within the system, someone who focuses on outcomes rather than political optics. His elevation is viewed as a move to ensure institutional memory and administrative stability remain intact during a period of political transition.
As Bihar enters a new phase under fresh leadership, the inclusion of long-serving administrators is seen as an effort to balance change with continuity. The presence of experienced leaders is expected to support governance while the new political setup settles into place.
With shifting alliances and evolving equations within the NDA, the state’s leadership structure is being carefully recalibrated to maintain both political balance and administrative efficiency.