FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramadan 2026: When will Ramadan 2026 Moon be sighted in Indian cities? Check crescent moon sighting in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai

Love Insurance Kompany: Krithi Shetty, Pradeep Ranganathan's love story brings back Anirudh Ravichander's classic Enakena Yaarum Illaye

O'Romeo OTT release: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia

Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?

Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...

Who is Kenish Paliwal? Married in Haldiram’s family in lavish wedding featuring Shahid Kapoor, hanging cake; WATCH

PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 World Cup century

Ramadan 2026: Telangana government grants permission to all Muslim Government employees to leave offices early during holy month

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh fired? Her LinkedIn profile 'open to work' status goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Love Insurance Kompany: Krithi Shetty, Pradeep Ranganathan's love story brings back Anirudh Ravichander's classic Enakena Yaarum Illaye

Love Insurance Kompany: Krithi, Pradeep's film brings back Enakena Yaarum Illaye

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super

Who is Kenish Paliwal? Married in Haldiram’s family in lavish wedding featuring Shahid Kapoor, hanging cake; WATCH

Who is Kenish Paliwal? Married in Haldiram’s family in lavish wedding featuring

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?

The controversy around IAS Nilesh Deore's charter flight has shifted from accountability to caste politics. Deore currently holds charge as Secretary in both the Tourism and Civil Aviation departments.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 06:12 PM IST

Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A senior Bihar-cadre IAS officer recently flew his family on a chartered flight from Delhi to Patna, stirring a debate about the use of transparency and accountability, as it involves the use of public money. However, the controversy deepened into a political storm after RJD MLA Rahul Sharma questioned how the IAS officer, Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, could afford a chartered flight and who paid for it in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. 

Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore?

Nilesh Ramchandra Deore hails from Nasik, Maharashtra, a 2011-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre. His father was an officer in the state agriculture department. Deore completed his MBBS from a private college in Navi Mumbai, and later cracked the UPSC Civil Services examinations and joined the IAS. He has served as District Magistrate in Madhubani, Banka, Chapra and Bettiah. In 2022, he was appointed the private secretary to Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia. He currently holds charge as Secretary in both the Tourism and Civil Aviation departments in Bihar.

Bihar IAS officer chartered flight controversy?

A chartered King Air Falcon 2000 flew from Delhi to Patna on June 5, 2025, carrying a Bihar government officer and his family of four. The plane landed at a flying institute instead of the regular airport. To this, RJD MLA Rahul Sharma asked whether permission was taken. "Was permission taken or not? I do not think the Bihar government can officially extend such a facility. If someone else paid, why did they pay? What did they receive in return? His entire tenure should be audited to establish the facts. People do not pay for a tempo ride, but he was given access to a private aircraft. There appears to be a nexus of corruption operating in Bihar, and this must be thoroughly investigated. There appears to be a nexus of corruption operating in Bihar, and this must be thoroughly investigated. The government's silence is telling and only deepens suspicion. Bihar is a poor state, and allegations of corruption are both serious and deeply concerning. We only want to know how an IAS officer can afford a journey by a chartered plane," Sharma told News4Nation, a local YouTube channel.

In response, Bihar Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Civil Aviation Secretary Nilesh Deore and I were on an official trip from Patna to Delhi last July. The plane had to return to Patna anyway. Deore and his family boarded the plane on its return journey." Choudhary later shifted the debate to the caste row as he asked, "Do Dalits and backward communities not have the right to board an aircraft? What sin has been committed here? And what is the background of those raising these questions?" But the Congress says it's not about caste, it's about transparency - who paid for the flight? The government's explanation only covers the return trip, leaving questions unanswered.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramadan 2026: When will Ramadan 2026 Moon be sighted in Indian cities? Check crescent moon sighting in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai
Ramadan 2026: When will Ramadan 2026 Moon be sighted in Indian cities?
Love Insurance Kompany: Krithi Shetty, Pradeep Ranganathan's love story brings back Anirudh Ravichander's classic Enakena Yaarum Illaye
Love Insurance Kompany: Krithi, Pradeep's film brings back Enakena Yaarum Illaye
O'Romeo OTT release: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
O'Romeo OTT release: Shahid Kapoor film to premiere on this streaming platform
T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia
T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super
Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?
Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement