Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?

The controversy around IAS Nilesh Deore's charter flight has shifted from accountability to caste politics. Deore currently holds charge as Secretary in both the Tourism and Civil Aviation departments.

A senior Bihar-cadre IAS officer recently flew his family on a chartered flight from Delhi to Patna, stirring a debate about the use of transparency and accountability, as it involves the use of public money. However, the controversy deepened into a political storm after RJD MLA Rahul Sharma questioned how the IAS officer, Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, could afford a chartered flight and who paid for it in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore?

Nilesh Ramchandra Deore hails from Nasik, Maharashtra, a 2011-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre. His father was an officer in the state agriculture department. Deore completed his MBBS from a private college in Navi Mumbai, and later cracked the UPSC Civil Services examinations and joined the IAS. He has served as District Magistrate in Madhubani, Banka, Chapra and Bettiah. In 2022, he was appointed the private secretary to Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia. He currently holds charge as Secretary in both the Tourism and Civil Aviation departments in Bihar.

Bihar IAS officer chartered flight controversy?

A chartered King Air Falcon 2000 flew from Delhi to Patna on June 5, 2025, carrying a Bihar government officer and his family of four. The plane landed at a flying institute instead of the regular airport. To this, RJD MLA Rahul Sharma asked whether permission was taken. "Was permission taken or not? I do not think the Bihar government can officially extend such a facility. If someone else paid, why did they pay? What did they receive in return? His entire tenure should be audited to establish the facts. People do not pay for a tempo ride, but he was given access to a private aircraft. There appears to be a nexus of corruption operating in Bihar, and this must be thoroughly investigated. There appears to be a nexus of corruption operating in Bihar, and this must be thoroughly investigated. The government's silence is telling and only deepens suspicion. Bihar is a poor state, and allegations of corruption are both serious and deeply concerning. We only want to know how an IAS officer can afford a journey by a chartered plane," Sharma told News4Nation, a local YouTube channel.

In response, Bihar Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Civil Aviation Secretary Nilesh Deore and I were on an official trip from Patna to Delhi last July. The plane had to return to Patna anyway. Deore and his family boarded the plane on its return journey." Choudhary later shifted the debate to the caste row as he asked, "Do Dalits and backward communities not have the right to board an aircraft? What sin has been committed here? And what is the background of those raising these questions?" But the Congress says it's not about caste, it's about transparency - who paid for the flight? The government's explanation only covers the return trip, leaving questions unanswered.