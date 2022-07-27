Who is Bhola Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide arrested in railway jobs scam?

RJD leader Bhola Yadav has been detained by CBI on Wednesday. Bhola Yadav, close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is accused of running railway job scam. From 2004 to 2009, when Bhola Yadav served as OSD (Officer of Special Duty). At that time Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister.

Bhola Yadav constantly travels with Lalu, whether he is heading to the airport or a hospital for treatment.

Who is Bhola Yadav?

Bhola Yadav is from Darbhanga city in Bihar. RJD leader earned his graduation degree in Mathematics from Magadh University. From the Bahadurpur seat, Bhola Yadav contested in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections and won.

Bhola Yadav ran for the Assembly elections again from the Hataghat seat in 2020, however he lost.

Why Bhola Yadav got arrested?

The railway jobs fraud was discovered to be operating by RJD leader, Bhola Yadav during 2004 and 2009. It is reported that in exchange for railways posts, the family members of the former minister received, prominent houses in Patna that were either sold or given to them. When Lalu Prasad Yadav served as the railway minister in the Manmohan Singh administration, the CBI has accused him of engaging in a recruiting scam.

Yadav is accused of acquiring land from employment applicants in exchange for giving them railway jobs. The Income Tax Department team conducted raids in four locations, including two in Patna and two in Darbhanga on Wednesday. These raids have taken conducted at two places in Patna and two in Darbhanga. Additionally, raids have been carried out at Bhola Yadav's CA residence.