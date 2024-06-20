Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, 7-time MP and new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha?

Kalki 2898 AD makers told by CBFC to remove this word from Prabhas-starrer, add disclaimer stating...

BCCI announces Team India's fixtures for home season 2024-25, check full list

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, 7-time MP and new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha?

Kalki 2898 AD makers told by CBFC to remove this word from Prabhas-starrer, add disclaimer stating...

BCCI announces Team India's fixtures for home season 2024-25, check full list

Animals that can take down lion

Famous Indian sweets enjoyed across world

Warning signs on face, skin that indicate kidney problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Kalki 2898 AD makers told by CBFC to remove this word from Prabhas-starrer, add disclaimer stating...

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

Watch: Anupam Kher files FIR after two thieves break into his Mumbai office, steal safe locker and...

HomeIndia

India

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, 7-time MP and new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha?

He quit the BJD ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to join the BJP.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 10:43 PM IST

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, 7-time MP and new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Seven-term parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab has been appointed pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. He said Mahtab was appointed as pro-tem Speaker by President Droupadi Murmu under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of the Lok Sabha presiding officer till the election of the Speaker.

The newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha will make oath or affirmation before the pro-tem Speaker, who will be assisted by a panel of chairpersons comprising Congress leader K Suresh, DMK leader T R Baalu, BJP members Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadyay.

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab?

He is a BJP member from Cuttack, Odisha. Mahtab is a 7-time MP, representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat since 1998. He quit the BJD ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to join the BJP. He is the son of Odisha's former Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahtab. The 66-year-old leader announced his resignation from BJD in March this year, citing reduced activity within the party in recent months.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24. The newly elected members will take oath/affirmation on June 24-25. The election of the Speaker is scheduled to take place on June 26.

READ | Who is Sikandar Yadvendu, the alleged mastermind of NEET scam, he is from...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lakshmi Manchu calls herself a victim of patriarchy in her family: 'They didn’t let me...'

RizeAMC and Infinite Beacon Financial Services Forge Collaboration to Revolutionize Institutional Investing

Who is Rahul Mody? Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend, filmmaker behind Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan's superhit films

Kantara star Sapthami Gowda files defamation case against co-star's wife, demands Rs 10 crore in damages, know why

Glaring safety innovation: Finland adopts reflective coating on reindeer antlers to curb road collisions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement