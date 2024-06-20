Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, 7-time MP and new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha?

He quit the BJD ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to join the BJP.

Seven-term parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab has been appointed pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. He said Mahtab was appointed as pro-tem Speaker by President Droupadi Murmu under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of the Lok Sabha presiding officer till the election of the Speaker.

The newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha will make oath or affirmation before the pro-tem Speaker, who will be assisted by a panel of chairpersons comprising Congress leader K Suresh, DMK leader T R Baalu, BJP members Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadyay.

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab?

He is a BJP member from Cuttack, Odisha. Mahtab is a 7-time MP, representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat since 1998. He quit the BJD ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to join the BJP. He is the son of Odisha's former Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahtab. The 66-year-old leader announced his resignation from BJD in March this year, citing reduced activity within the party in recent months.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24. The newly elected members will take oath/affirmation on June 24-25. The election of the Speaker is scheduled to take place on June 26.

