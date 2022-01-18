Who is Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

Who is the chief ministerial candidate for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022 scheduled in February? No points for guessing. It is none other than the actor-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann, whose name has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election, the Aam Aadmi Party went into the polls without declaring a chief ministerial candidate but failed to form a government. This time it is not taking any risks and has named the Sangrur MP as the CM face.

Who is Bhagwant Mann

The 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann was born on October 17, 1973, in Sartoj village in Sangrur.

Mann, the comedian-turned-actor-turned-politician has been controversy's favourite child.

A Jatt Sikh, Bhagwant Mann is the Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann entered politics a decade ago in 2011 with the People's Party of Punjab.

He first contested for the Lehra constituency in Punjab in 2012. However, he was unsuccessful.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) roped in the comedian-turned-politician into their party in 2014.

Mann successfully contested the General election in 2014 from the Sangrur constituency.

He repeated his success in 2019 from the same seat and is currently the only AAP MP from Punjab.

He defeated his nearest rival, Congress's Kewal Dhillon, by a margin of 1,10,211 votes and held the seat for second consecutive time.

At a rally in Punjab in 2019, he had announced of taking a vow to never consume liquor again.

He worked in the television show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' as a stand-up comedian.

Bhagwant Mann is likely to contest from the Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district.

He has his own charitable foundation, the Lok Lehar Foundation with focus on children with special needs.

Bhagwant Mann has also worked to get stranded Indians back from Iraq.