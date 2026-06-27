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Who is Bhagirath Chaudhary? Minister facing questions over a nearly Rs 1 crore farm subsidy

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary has defended himself against allegations that he received a Rs 99.03 lakh subsidy for his cucumber farming project.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 10:25 PM IST

Who is Bhagirath Chaudhary? Minister facing questions over a nearly Rs 1 crore farm subsidy
Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary
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Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary has been at the centre of a government subsidy scam which he has refused to be a part of. In his statement, the minister defended himself against allegations that he received a Rs 99.03 lakh subsidy for his cucumber farming project under a government scheme administered by his own ministry. 

He stated that he had "hidden nothing" and had applied for the subsidy years before becoming a minister. "I am a farmer and have been in agriculture since my childhood days. I have not hidden anything. Thousands of farmers install polyhouses and avail themselves of subsidies, so I did too. I had applied in 2018. I have installed a board there and mentioned all the loans and subsidies I took. I also train farmers there in new techniques and natural farming. All local officials have visited the spot. So, what did I hide?" Choudhary said.

What are the allegations against Bhagirath Choudhary?

According to a report based on The Indian Express investigation, Bhagirath Choudhary received a government subsidy of Rs 99.03 lakh issued by his own ministry for his cucumber farm. Choudhary is a Lok Sabha MP from Ajmer.

The benefit was taken under the Mission for the integrated development of Horticulture, a scheme meant to encourage commercial farming under the Union Ministry. As per the report, Choudhary was benefited the schem as he owned a farm in Peh village in Didwana Kuchaman district in Rajasthan. A board outside his farm reads that the project received funding from the  National Horticulture Board under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The National Horticulture Board had approved the project of which Choudhary was also the ex officio Vice Chairman. Choudhary took a loan of Rs 1.49 crore, and the entire amount was directly credited to his bank account. While the total cost of the project was Rs 1.99 crore, the promoters' share was Rs 4.98 lakh, said the board.  

Choudhary had first applied for the scheme in 2018 but his application was rejected as he delayed submitting a hard copy. Last year, the same board approved his project under the government scheme.  

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