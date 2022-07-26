Search icon
Who is Bernard N Marak, BJP leader arrested for allegedly running a brothel?

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

Bernard N Marak (File)

New Delhi: Bernard N Marak, a senior BJP leader in Meghalaya, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly running a brothel in the hilly state. He had been missing after the police raided his farmhouse in Meghalaya's Tura in the West Garo Hills district. 

Six minors, 500 unused condoms, crossbows, and dozens of vehicles were recovered from the farmhouse after the raid. The police arrested 73 people.

"Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. A team is being sent there to bring him to Tura," district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said. 

A lookout notice was issued against the leader.

Who is Bernard N Marak?

Marak is a militant-turned-politician. He is the vice-president of the Meghalaya BJP. He said the action was part of a political vendetta. The BJP is in alliance with the ruling MDA. 

The ruling party has rejected his allegations. 

Marak has more than 25 criminal cases registered against him since 2000 across the state. 

Bernard N Marak was the chairman of the now-disbanded armed rebel group, ANVC(B), a breakaway faction of Achik National Volunteer Council. He later joined the BJP and won the tribal council elections from Tura.

He is facing charges under various sections of the IPC including the anti-trafficking act. 

With inputs from PTI

