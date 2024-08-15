Who is behind Maratha movement? Real truth of Maharashtra politics

There is widespread speculation in political circles that opposition parties are strategizing to intensify the Maratha reservation movement and have already begun gathering resources.

The face of the Maratha movement in Maharashtra, Manoj Jarange Patil, has announced that the movement will become even more aggressive in the coming days. The state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP are Patil's primary targets. Fadnavis has raised questions, accusing Jarange Patil of advancing the political agenda of his opponents under the guise of the movement.

There is widespread speculation in political circles that opposition parties are strategizing to intensify the Maratha reservation movement and have already begun gathering resources. This speculation gained momentum after a meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Some factions within both the opposition and the ruling coalition in Maharashtra believe that this movement could pose a significant challenge to Devendra Fadnavis and even threaten his political career.

Why is Fadnavis the Target of Everyone?

Since last December, Manoj Jarange Patil has been targeting Devendra Fadnavis. It is said that Patil has the backing of several leaders. There are rumors that one of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s personal aides is in constant contact with Patil’s associates. Some sources claim that Shinde, through his associates, is trying to gain sympathy by providing immediate financial assistance to the families of those who committed suicide during the Maratha movement.

Meanwhile, recent meetings between Shinde and Sharad Pawar have fueled speculations that Shinde is planning to sideline Fadnavis and the BJP. The way Fadnavis brought together factions that broke away from Uddhav and Pawar's parties to form the government has made him a thorn in the side of both Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Fadnavis has questioned why Manoj Jarange Patil is targeting only him, despite the fact that leaders from three parties are part of the current government, yet Patil does not even mention their names. This raises the possibility of a political conspiracy brewing within the power corridors.

What is Manoj Jarange Patil's Support System?

About six months ago, meetings between opposition leaders in Maharashtra's political circles became a topic of discussion. In these meetings, a strategy to covertly support the Maratha reservation movement was devised. Sharad Pawar’s NCP leader and MLA, Rajesh Tope, has already been accused of providing assistance to the Maratha reservation movement. It is said that Manoj Jarange Patil resides near Rajesh Tope’s sugar mill, and in the early days of the movement, Tope even granted leave to his mill workers to attend Patil’s gatherings. Tope’s silence on these allegations has deepened the suspicion.

During that period, Sharad Pawar’s trusted aide, Chhagan Bhujbal, also accused Pawar and his grandson, Rohit Pawar, of persuading Jarange Patil to restart the movement, after he had gone home following police action during his first protest. Rajesh Tope's close associates have also been implicated in organizing and providing resources for the Maratha movement’s meetings. One key reason for this suspicion is that a former NCP leader, Shriram Kurankar, is responsible for all the logistical arrangements of Manoj Jarange Patil’s events.

Increasing Challenges for Fadnavis Before Elections

The attacks on Devendra Fadnavis by Manoj Jarange Patil, combined with the possible support from Sharad Pawar and other opposition leaders, have created difficulties for Fadnavis. Patil has openly accused Fadnavis of not taking the Maratha reservation issue seriously, which is diminishing his popularity within the Maratha community.

Furthermore, the growing proximity between Eknath Shinde and Sharad Pawar has weakened Fadnavis’s political position. The secret meetings between Shinde and Pawar suggest that both leaders might unite to sideline Fadnavis.

As the Maharashtra elections approach, Patil’s sharp focus on Fadnavis is becoming a cause for concern. Fadnavis faces challenges not only from opposition parties but also from within the ruling coalition. If the Maratha movement gains more momentum, it could prove to be a significant crisis for Fadnavis’s political career.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)