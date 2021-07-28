Who is Basavaraj Bommai? Know all about Karnataka's newly appointed Chief Minister

After a long wait, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai was chosen as the next Chief Minister of the state, on Tuesday, succeeding BS Yediyurappa. Bommai was elected at the legislature party meeting today which was chaired by Central observers, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy.

Yediyurappa proposed Bommai's name and it was agreed upon by the BJP legislators. For the unversed, Bommai will be sworn in as the 30th Chief Minister at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Who is Basavaraj Somappa Bommai?

Born on January 28, 1960, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal leader SR Bommai. Bommai held the portfolio of Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Yediyurappa government.

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering and agriculturist and industrialist by profession, he started his political career with the Janata Parivar. He was elected a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council in 1998 and 2004 from Dharwad local authorities' constituency.

After joining the BJP in February 2008, when Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister, he was elected to the Assembly from the Shiggaon constituency in the Haveri district.

Widely acclaimed for his knowledge of irrigation matters in the state and contributions to innumerable irrigation schemes, he is also credited with implementing India's first 100 percent piped irrigation project at Shiggaon in Haveri.

After the announcement today about him being the CM, Bommai was quoted saying, "It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be a pro-people and pro-poor people governance."

It is important to note that Bommai had worked closely with outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa and was the first choice while choosing the new CM.

