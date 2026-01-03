Who is Barse Deva? Most-wanted Maoist commander and close associate of Madvi Hidma surrenders

Deva, aged 45 years, had been serving as the in-charge of Battalion Number 1 -- considered the last core fighting unit of the Maoist organisation. He has held the rank of Area Zonal Committee Member (AZCM) since 2021. Deva was a close associate of top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma.

Barse Deva, a senior Maoist military commander, surrendered before Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Friday (December 2), reports said. Deva, also known as Sainath, is currently in the custody of the Telangana Police. "He will be produced before the media on Saturday," a police official said, according to Hindustan Times. Deva carried a cumulative reward of more than Rs 25 lakh, as per the police. About 15 Maoist cadres have also reportedly surrendered along with him.

Deva, aged 45 years, had been serving as the in-charge of Battalion Number 1 -- considered the last core fighting unit of the Maoist organisation. He has held the rank of Area Zonal Committee Member (AZCM) since 2021. Deva was a close associate of top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh in November 2025. After Hidma's killing, Deva assumed a key role in overseeing the Maoist party's armed operations as the chief of its military wing -- the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army or PLGA.

Deva and Madvi Hidma were residents of Puvarti village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, which had been controlled by Maoists for almost four decades until a security camp was set up there in February 2024. They were both involved in several major attacks, including the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush, which led to the death of 22 security personnel. Officials have said that Deva played a crucial role in procurement of weapons, logistics, planning and coordination of armed squads, especially in the forested areas of south Bastar, including Sukma and neighbouring districts.