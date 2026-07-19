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Who is Barkha Trehan? Men's rights activist in spotlight after hurling ink at CJP's Abhijeet Dipke

The incident occurred when Abhijeet Dipke, 30, was addressing supporters after the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 08:05 PM IST

Who is Barkha Trehan? Men's rights activist in spotlight after hurling ink at CJP's Abhijeet Dipke
Activist Barkha Trehan (Source: Trehan's Facebook profile).
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Barkha Trehan has grabbed the spotlight after she threw ink at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday (July 18). The incident occurred when Dipke, 30, was addressing supporters after the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. But, who is Barkha Trehan and why did she attack Dipke?

Barkha Trehan is an activist and the chairperson of Purush Aayog -- an organisation that campaigns for men's rights and reforms in laws pertaining to gender. In the past, she has raised concerns over what she describes as misuse of laws concerning dowry, domestic violence, and marital disputes. She has also advocated for the establishment of a statutory Men's Commission at the national level. Trehan had earlier received criticism for publicly supporting former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar before his conviction in a rape case. On social media, Trehan describes herself as a "Hindu entrepreneur" and "Voice of Men."

Speaking after Saturday's incident, Trehan accused Dipke and his associates of insulting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita from the Jantar Mantar stage. She said that hurling ink at Dipke was her way of protesting against that. "Yes, I Barkha Trehan am the woman who threw ink on that radical Urban Naxal Abhijeet Dipke because he laughed when my Prabhu Shri Ram Ji was insulted on his Cockroach Janta Party stage. I am a Kattar Hindu. I was very upset. This was my protest and I am proud of it," she said in a post on X. Trehan also alleged that Dipke's supporters assaulted her after the incident. "They beat me severely, they thrashed me and tore at my hair," she told news agency ANI. Trehan also claimed that Dipke's protest had little to do with the Indian education system and was instead politically motivated.

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk, Dipke, and their supporters have been protesting against Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. On Saturday, officials of the Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to a state-run hospital on health grounds -- a move slammed by the activist. The Cockroach party -- which began as an online satirical outfit -- has also announced a protest march to the Parliament on Monday (July 20).

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