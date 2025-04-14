Mehul Choksi, PNB Fraud Case, Barbara Jabarika, Mehul Choksi Girlfriend, Mehul Choksi Honey Trap,



Was fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi arrested in the Dominican Republic in 2021 after being honey-trapped? The owner of Gitanjali Group said at that time he was abducted in Antigua and Barbados by Indian agents illegally and brought to the Dominican Republic. Choksi's wife Priti set the alarm bell ringing by alleging that she and her husband met Hungarian national Barbara Jabarika, who was part of a honeytrap plan.

Mehul Choksi Girlfriend?

Rejecting the allegations as baseless, Barbara claimed to be Choksi's "girlfriend". Denying being a part of the honey trap, the Hungarian woman said that she had her own income and business, and she did not need "his cash, support, hotel booking, fake jewellery, or anything." Barbara said, "Raj (Mehul Choksi) was the one who approached me, asked for my number and 'befriended me', totally the opposite of what his wife says."

What did Mehul Choksi's wife say?

Rejecting Barbara's claims, Priti Choksi told NDTV, "How is it possible that despite all the media attention and public furor surrounding this case, that this lady who has an Instagram account with thousands of followers was in the dark about all this, and did not come out to speak in defence of her 'friend'?" On the other hand, the accused in the PNB fraud case said that Barbara did not help him when he was being beaten up and placed on a watercraft to be taken to Dominica from Antigua and Barbuda. He also claimed that Barbara's behavior indicated that "she was an integral part of this whole plan".

The diamantaire told the ANI in 2021, "I am currently confined to the limits of my house in Antigua, my poor health doesn’t allow me to move anywhere else, and the traumatizing experience I suffered at the hands of my Indian captors led to irreversible degradation."