Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri? Jailed student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid’s partner; shared his response over SC ruling

Student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid was denied bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Delhi riots CAA protest case on Monday. Hours after the SC decision, Umar Khalid’s girlfriend Banojyotsna Lahiri shared a brief and private conversation between them on X. The post reflected Umar Khalid’s sarcasm on the Supreme Court’s decision and the government’s major lag in the case.

Banojyotsna Lahiri posted, “I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved”, Umar said. “I’ll come tomorrow for Mulaqat (meeting)”, I replied. “Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai (Do come, now this is life)”. Lahiri’s post caught public attention as it quickly went viral. The conversation showed a part of Khalid’s emotional state after the ruling, which reflected silent acceptance, empathy and relief over the bail of other accused and not anger or frustration.

Another JNU alumni, Sharjeel Imam was also denied bail.

The post was short and did not reveal Khalid’s political or very personal response or the legal aspects of the case. It reflected his emotional state which many social media users related to as it showed a man’s years-long legal struggle and time spent behind bars.

Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri?

Banojyotsna Lahiri has been Umar Khalid’s partner for a long time and is also a researcher. She is also a JNU Alumni and graduated from one of most popular universities in Delhi. She hails from the capital. Khalid is a former JNU research scholar who was associated with the Democratic Students’ Union.

In the past years, Lahiri has time and again shared her own contemplations of the major moments in Khalid’s imprisonment going on for five years, often showcasing the emotional dimension of the case rather than its legal complexities.