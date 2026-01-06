FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ikkis box office collection day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs...

Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70 due to..., his most famous film Satantango ran for more than 7 hours

Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah

DNA TV Show: South Africa to host joint naval exercise with BRICS-Plus group amid US-Venezuela tensions

Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri? Jailed student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid’s partner; shared his response over SC ruling

Dhurandhar box office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh film slows down in fifth week but still outperforms Ikkis, Avatar 3, TMMTMTTM

After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan teams up with Raj and DK for action-comedy blast

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian actor: 'Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT but I love...'

Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq ft, it is located in...

Varun Dhawan shares why he hasn't revealed his daughter Lara's face yet: 'I rather leave...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ikkis box office collection day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs...

Ikkis box office day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle

Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70 due to..., his most famous film Satantango ran for more than 7 hours

Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true

‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe

From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new wave poised for a breakout 2026

From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri? Jailed student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid’s partner; shared his response over SC ruling

Student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid was denied bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Delhi riots CAA protest case on Monday. Hours after the SC decision, Umar Khalid’s girlfriend Banojyotsna Lahiri shared a brief and private conversation between them. She is Khalid's long-term partner.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST

Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri? Jailed student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid’s partner; shared his response over SC ruling
Umar Khalid and girlfriend Banojyotsna Lahiri
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid was denied bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Delhi riots CAA protest case on Monday. Hours after the SC decision, Umar Khalid’s girlfriend Banojyotsna Lahiri shared a brief and private conversation between them on X. The post reflected Umar Khalid’s sarcasm on the Supreme Court’s decision and the government’s major lag in the case.  

Banojyotsna Lahiri posted, “I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved”, Umar said. “I’ll come tomorrow for Mulaqat (meeting)”, I replied. “Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai (Do come, now this is life)”. Lahiri’s post caught public attention as it quickly went viral. The conversation showed a part of Khalid’s emotional state after the ruling, which reflected silent acceptance, empathy and relief over the bail of other accused and not anger or frustration. 

Another JNU alumni, Sharjeel Imam was also denied bail. 

The post was short and did not reveal Khalid’s political or very personal response or the legal aspects of the case. It reflected his emotional state which many social media users related to as it showed a man’s years-long legal struggle and time spent behind bars.  

Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri?  

Banojyotsna Lahiri has been Umar Khalid’s partner for a long time and is also a researcher. She is also a JNU Alumni and graduated from one of most popular universities in Delhi. She hails from the capital. Khalid is a former JNU research scholar who was associated with the Democratic Students’ Union.  

In the past years, Lahiri has time and again shared her own contemplations of the major moments in Khalid’s imprisonment going on for five years, often showcasing the emotional dimension of the case rather than its legal complexities. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ikkis box office collection day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs...
Ikkis box office day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle
Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70 due to..., his most famous film Satantango ran for more than 7 hours
Renowned Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr dies at 70
Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah
Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah
DNA TV Show: South Africa to host joint naval exercise with BRICS-Plus group amid US-Venezuela tensions
DNA TV Show: South Africa to host joint naval exercise with BRICS-Plus group ami
Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri? Jailed student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid’s partner; shared his response over SC ruling
Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri? Jailed student activist and JNU alumni Umar Khalid’s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophecy of theirs came true
‘Trump to fall ill’: Peru Shamans make serious predictions for 2026, this prophe
From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new wave poised for a breakout 2026
From Aneet Padda, Simar Bhatia to Ahaan Panday: Meet Bollywood’s new
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Big B at Mumbai event | See pics
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement