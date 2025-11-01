Who is Bankim Brahmbhatt? Indian-origin CEO under BlackRock's radar for USD 500 million scam in US

According to WSJ reports, Bankim Brahmbhatt has allegedly orchestrated a $500 million+ fraud by fabricating customer invoices and accounts receivable used as collateral for large loans from BlackRock-backed HPS Investment and BNP Paribas.

Bankim Brahmbhatt, a US-based telecom entrepreneur of Indian origin, is currently the subject of a major lawsuit in the United States, where lenders, including BlackRock-backed HPS Investment Partners, accuse him of orchestrating a "$500 million breathtaking fraud". He has been accused of operating a large-scale loan fraud by raising money through fake invoices and bankrupt firms, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Who is Bankim Brahmbhatt?



He is an Indian-origin telecom entrepreneur and the founder, President, and CEO of the Bankai Group, which includes companies like Broadband Telecom and Bridgevoice. With over three decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, his companies offer infrastructure and connectivity solutions to telecom operators worldwide. He was recognised in Capacity's Power 100 List of 2023 for his work in the industry.

He started his career in manufacturing electronic phones in the 1980s, which he later diversified into satellite dishes, media receivers, and telecom services. He holds a degree in Electronics & Communication, and founded Bankai Group, a global telecom and fintech solutions provider.

Bankim Brahmbhatt accused of alleged $500 million fraud

According to WSJ reports, Bankim Brahmbhatt has allegedly orchestrated a $500 million+ fraud by fabricating customer invoices and accounts receivable used as collateral for large loans from BlackRock-backed HPS Investment and BNP Paribas. His companies secured loans with HPS, lending $385 million by 2021 and increasing exposure to $430 million by 2024. BNP Paribas provided nearly half the funds through HPS credit funds.

Brahmbhatt filed for personal bankruptcy on August 12, the same day his companies sought Chapter 11 protection. Chapter 11 allows businesses to continue operating while negotiating repayment terms with creditors.

The investigation found fake domains impersonating real telecom companies, and customer emails used for verification were fraudulent. Brahmbhatt stopped responding; his New York offices were found locked and vacant. Reportedly, Brahmbhatt's whereabouts are unknown, with speculations that he is possibly in India; however, his lawyer denies all allegations.