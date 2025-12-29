Who is Bandu Andekar? Gangster accused of murder who filed nomination for Pune civic polls

Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar, a notorious gangster accused of murder, attempted to file his nomination for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections while in police custody.

In a bizarre turn of events, Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar, a notorious gangster accused of murder, attempted to file his nomination for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections while under police custody. On the nomination day, Andekar was escorted to the Bhavani Peth ward office in Pune, surrounded by armed police officers. His face was covered in a black cloth, and his hands were bound with ropes, but he made his presence felt by flashing a victory sign and chanting slogans like 'Andekar’s name means good work' and 'Vote for Andekar means vote for development.' Despite the spectacle, Andekar’s bid to contest was thwarted when election officials pointed out that his documents were incomplete.

Who is Suryakant Andekar?

Suryakant 'Bandu' Andekar is a figure whose name is tied to both criminal activity and local politics in Pune. He has been accused in multiple criminal cases, including murder, and is allegedly the leader of the Andekar gang, a well-known criminal syndicate in Pune. While his criminal activities have made him infamous, his family's political connections have made him a significant player in the city’s local governance. The Andekar gang has had a long-standing rivalry with other local gangs for control over areas in Pune, particularly in Bhavani Peth and Nana Peth.

Andekar's family, despite their criminal associations, has maintained a strong political presence. His brothers, Udaykant and Ramakant, have served as corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Bandu’s sister-in-law, Vatsala Andekar, was Pune’s mayor in 1998. Bandu’s wife, Rajashree Andekar, has also been a political figure, winning two civic elections in 2007 and 2012. The family has traditionally been aligned with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Bandu’s son, Vanraj Andekar, even won a PMC seat in 2017 under the NCP banner.

The Andekar Family’s Political Footprint

Bandu Andekar’s family has had a deep-rooted influence in Pune’s political landscape, dating back to the 1990s. While Bandu allegedly ran the operations of the Andekar gang, his brothers, Udaykant and Ramakant, ventured into politics and became corporators in the PMC. In 1998, the Andekar family's political rise reached its zenith when Bandu's sister-in-law, Vatsala Andekar, known as Akka, became Pune’s mayor. Bandu’s wife, Rajashree Andekar, also entered the political arena, winning two civic elections in 2007 and 2012. The Andekar family maintained strong ties with major political parties like Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with Bandu’s elder son, Vanraj Andekar, securing a victory in the 2017 civic elections on an NCP ticket.

Family Feuds and Escalating Violence

However, the family’s political empire has been shaken by violent internal conflicts. In September of the previous year, Bandu’s son, Vanraj Andekar, was tragically shot dead near his residence in Nana Peth. The murder led to the arrest of several family members, including Bandu’s daughter, Sanjivani Komkar, her husband and several others. The violence did not end there; earlier this year, Vanraj’s son, Ayush Komkar, was shot in Bhavani Peth in what police suspect was a retaliation for Vanraj’s murder.

Contesting Elections Despite Custody

Despite being in police custody for these crimes, Bandu Andekar and other relatives tried to continue their family’s political legacy by filing nominations for the upcoming civic elections. They sought to contest as Independent candidates from the Nana Peth–Bhawani Peth panel. However, complications arose as some family members, including Bandu’s daughter-in-law, Sonali and sister-in-law, Laxmi, were unable to submit their nominations due to incomplete paperwork.

The Andekar Gang’s Ongoing Influence

Although the Andekar family has been marred by violence and legal battles, their longstanding involvement in Pune's politics remains undeniable. Their efforts to enter the political fray amidst serious criminal charges have raised questions about the intersection of crime and politics in the city. The political fate of Bandu Andekar and his relatives will likely remain a topic of debate in the upcoming elections.