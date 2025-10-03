Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...

The two-month operation to track Singh succeeded after a crucial tip that he always travelled with a trusted Odiya cook. Technical intelligence on the cook's relatives led the team to Singh's hideout in Ratangarh, where the commando-turned-criminal was finally caught.

A former NSG commando, Bajrang Singh, has been declared the chief ringleader of a cannabis smuggling network by the Rajasthan Anti-terrorism Squad(ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). According to the police, he was caught on Wednesday night (October 1) in Churu with 200 kilograms of the banned drug.

Who is Bajrang Singh?

Bajrang Singh was arrested late Wednesday night in Ratangarh, Churu. According to PTI, he was allegedly involved in smuggling ‘ganja’ from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan and was caught with 200 kg of the substance, said Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar.

The “drug kingpin” belonged to Rajasthan’s Sikar district and carried a bounty of Rs 25,000, Kumar said. He added that the state’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) successfully carried out ‘Operation Gaanjaney’, resulting in Singh’s arrest, as per PTI reports.

Singh had joined the NSG after finishing Class 10. He served in Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha and West Bengal before being selected for the NSG, where he spent seven years and participated in the 2008 anti-terror operation in Mumbai. In 2021, Singh shifted focus to politics, returning to his village and campaigning actively for a political party. After facing a political defeat, he turned to organised drug trafficking, quickly becoming a major trafficker dealing in large quantities of ganja, the official said. According to police, it was during this period that Singh came into contact with individuals with criminal links. Using his knowledge of Odisha from his BSF service, he connected with drug traffickers in Odisha and Telangana and soon rose to head a smuggling syndicate.

How was Bajrang Singh arrested?

The two-month operation to track Singh succeeded after a crucial tip that he always travelled with a trusted Odiya cook. Technical intelligence on the cook's relatives led the team to Singh's hideout in Ratangarh, where the commando-turned-criminal was finally caught. Police expect the arrest to curb the large-scale illegal drug trade from Odisha and Telangana into Rajasthan, Kumar said.