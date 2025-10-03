Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years during Ahmedabad Test

European offices empty after 5 pm? Indian woman's viral video sparks online debate, Internet says, 'Half day...', WATCH

Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...

Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...

Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion procession in Panna district, 2 dead

Pakistan becoming 'rogue state'? At UNHRC, human rights expert highlights alarming enforced disappearances and...

BIG jolt to Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS to pay heavy penalty of Rs 500000 due to...

Zubeen Garg death: Singapore Police hands over singer's autopsy report to High Commission of India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about

What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India

IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years during Ahmedabad Test

IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...

The two-month operation to track Singh succeeded after a crucial tip that he always travelled with a trusted Odiya cook. Technical intelligence on the cook's relatives led the team to Singh's hideout in Ratangarh, where the commando-turned-criminal was finally caught.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A former NSG commando, Bajrang Singh, has been declared the chief ringleader of a cannabis smuggling network by the Rajasthan Anti-terrorism Squad(ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). According to the police, he was caught on Wednesday night (October 1) in Churu with 200 kilograms of the banned drug.

Who is Bajrang Singh?

Bajrang Singh was arrested late Wednesday night in Ratangarh, Churu. According to PTI, he was allegedly involved in smuggling ‘ganja’ from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan and was caught with 200 kg of the substance, said Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar.

The “drug kingpin” belonged to Rajasthan’s Sikar district and carried a bounty of Rs 25,000, Kumar said. He added that the state’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) successfully carried out ‘Operation Gaanjaney’, resulting in Singh’s arrest, as per PTI reports. 

Singh had joined the NSG after finishing Class 10. He served in Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha and West Bengal before being selected for the NSG, where he spent seven years and participated in the 2008 anti-terror operation in Mumbai. In 2021, Singh shifted focus to politics, returning to his village and campaigning actively for a political party. After facing a political defeat, he turned to organised drug trafficking, quickly becoming a major trafficker dealing in large quantities of ganja, the official said. According to police, it was during this period that Singh came into contact with individuals with criminal links. Using his knowledge of Odisha from his BSF service, he connected with drug traffickers in Odisha and Telangana and soon rose to head a smuggling syndicate.

How was Bajrang Singh arrested?

The two-month operation to track Singh succeeded after a crucial tip that he always travelled with a trusted Odiya cook. Technical intelligence on the cook's relatives led the team to Singh's hideout in Ratangarh, where the commando-turned-criminal was finally caught. Police expect the arrest to curb the large-scale illegal drug trade from Odisha and Telangana into Rajasthan, Kumar said. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings
Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status
Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…
Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be
BIG Diwali gift for central govt employees as cabinet approves 3% DA hike; check details
BIG Diwali gift for central govt employees as cabinet approves 3 percent DA hike
Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs amid US government shutdown? White House says, 'Unfortunately, Democrats...'
Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs? White House says...
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE