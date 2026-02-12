Who is Baba Kamruddin, Tantrik held in Delhi triple murder? How did he lure victims with poison 'laddu'?

Delhi Police arrested 72-year-old tantrik Kamruddin, also known as 'Baba,' in the Peeragarhi triple murder case. Investigators said he was the main suspect in earlier killings in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, allegedly using similar methods involving promises of supernatural powers.

The 72-year-old tantrik arrested in connection with the deaths of three people found inside a car near Delhi’s Peeragarhi Flyover has been identified as the primary suspect in at least two previous murder cases in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, investigators said. Police revealed that the accused, Kamruddin also known as 'Baba', allegedly used a similar method in those cases.

Kamruddin had been arrested in both earlier incidents but secured bail due to what investigators described as insufficient evidence. At the time of the Peeragarhi killings, he was already out on bail in a 2025 murder case registered in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators Probe Additional Links

Authorities said they are now examining possible connections to two more cases involving similar circumstances. 'Our investigation so far has revealed that Kamruddin was involved in four such cases. We have accessed details of two and are trying to gather information about the others,' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

Kamruddin’s most recent arrest prior to the Delhi case occurred in 2025 in Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh. He was accused of being involved in the deaths of two men, Ramnath and Pooran. Initially, the case was registered as abetment of suicide and poisoning. However, Kamruddin was later charged with murder and poisoning and was released on bail.

Evidence Found During Delhi Search

On Wednesday, Delhi Police searched Kamruddin’s residence in Loni and recovered visiting cards advertising his ability to cure ailments through 'divine powers.' Officers also discovered a mazar (shrine) within the compound, reinforcing the accused’s claims of supernatural influence.

Details of Previous Cases

A copy of the FIR filed at Makkhanpur police station in May 2025 alleges that Kamruddin lured two men by promising to uncover 'hidden treasure' using supernatural powers and took money from them for tantric rituals. The complaint states that on May 8, Kamruddin invited Ramnath and Pooran to his home, prevented them from leaving, and the next morning their bodies were found near a glass factory. Investigators noted that items, including two glasses, ladoos and a lemon were discovered near the bodies.

In another case from 2014, Kamruddin was accused of kidnapping and killing Anita Devi in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district. Police said Anita had sought his help to conceive, and he had promised to assist her through tantric rituals.

Ongoing Investigation

The Delhi Police are continuing to probe the Peeragarhi case and are expected to seek further evidence to link Kamruddin to the earlier incidents. As the investigation progresses, authorities are also exploring whether more victims may be connected to the accused’s alleged supernatural schemes.