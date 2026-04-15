Who is Ayan Ahmed Tanveer? Maharashtra teen arrested for sexually exploiting 180 minor girls, recording 360 obscene videos and making them viral

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INDIA
In a horrific incident from Maharashtra, a 19-year-old man Ayan Ahmed Tanveer has been arrested in Amravati district for allegedly recording obscene videos of minor girls. The accused reportedly made obscene videos of around 180 girls, and recorded 350 videos and circulated 100 of them.
In a horrific incident from Maharashtra, a 19-year-old man Ayan Ahmed Tanveer has been arrested in Amravati district for allegedly recording obscene videos of minor girls. The accused reportedly made obscene videos of around 180 girls, and recorded 350 videos and circulated 100 of them. He made videos viral for blackmailing the minor girls.
Ayan Ahmed Tanveer, 19, is from Maharashtra's Amravati. Shockingly, he had previously been associated with MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. As per reports, Ayan allegedly befriended minor girls by trapping them into relationships. He then sexually exploited them and recorded video without consent. He later blackmailed them by making their videos go viral.
Ayan was arrested following a tip-off of his ongoing activities in Amravati's Paratwada. He has been remanded to police custody until April 21, 2026. Several objectionable and obscene videos have been recovered from his mobile phone and forensic teams are working to retrieve additional deleted data.
Second accused, identified as Ujer Khan Iqbal Khan, who made the videos viral have also been arrested. Around 100 videos were circulated on social media. While the number of victims remain high, police has so far identified 8 minor victims.