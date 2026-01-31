Who is Awadhesh Kumar Pathak? Retired IAF officer shot by two armed assailants at restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, motive remains unknown

A retired Indian air force officer was allegedly shot by unidentified assailants at his restaurant in Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The victim identified as Awadhesh Kumar Pathak got injured when two armed men opened fire at him on January 30 at around 10: 30 pm.

He was rushed to the hospital after the incident took place at a shopping complex. His condition is said to be stable. However, the assailants fled from the scene. As per reports, the first bullet hit Pathak on his shoulder, causing him to collapse on the spot.

Who is Awadhesh Kumar Pathak?

Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, 60, is a retired Air Force officer, and ran a food outlet with his wife. His son lives in abroad.

As per DCP South Nipun Agarwal, a First Information Report has been filed based on a complaint from the victim's wife. He added that an investigation is underway.

"On January 30th, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Sushant Golf City police station received information that Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, currently running a cloud kitchen in the Anshal Chowki area of Sushant Golf City, had sustained a gunshot injury while getting into his car," the DCP told ANI.

No arrest has been made so far, and police are making efforts to identify the attackers.Police is also scanning nearby CCTV footages.